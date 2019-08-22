22 Aug 2019

Rohingya Crisis – Repatriation to Myanmar (DG ECHO, Government of Bangladesh, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 22 Aug 2019 View Original
  • Today, the 22 August, is the planned start date for the possible repatriation of thousands of Rohingya refugees from Cox’s Bazar camps to Myanmar. 3,450 individuals have been cleared for return by the government of Myanmar. This is the second attempt to start a repatriation process. A previous attempt in November 2018 to return 2,260 Rohingya failed, with people refusing to leave without guarantees for their safety and rights.
  • On 19 August, UNHCR started an information campaign to provide refugees with the relevant information on the conditions in Myanmar. So far, 235 heads of household have been interviewed, with none expressing any willingness to return.
  • On 21 August, representatives of Rohingya refugees released a statement expressing concerns regarding the repatriation process, especially on the lack of dialogue and consultation with them.
  • The Bangladesh Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner held a press conference in a refugee camp on 22 August to reiterate that no forced repatriation would take place.

