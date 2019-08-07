Rice Fortification WFP Myanmar - 2019

Hidden Hunger and its Remedy

Globally, more than two billion people are affected by micro-nutrient deficiencies, also known as hidden hunger. In low- and middleincome countries, multiple micro-nutrient deficiencies tend to co-exist, as they share common causes. One of the most advanced and effective means to tackle the hidden hunger is fortification of food with micro nutrients.

Rice fortification is the enrichment of rice with essential vitamins and minerals post-harvest to increase its nutritional value. Current available technology can produce fortified rice that is safe, looks and tastes like normal rice, and can be prepared the same way. The consumption of fortified rice increases micronutrient intake without requiring consumers to change their buying, preparation or cooking practices. Fortified white rice has a significantly higher micronutrient content than nonfortified rice, including brown or parboiled rice which are not widely consumed in Myanmar.

WFP and Rice Fortification

Committed to efforts that ensure that every man, woman and child enjoys their right to adequate food both in quantity and in quality,

WFP supports rice fortification as one important and effective approach to improving access to additional minerals and vitamins that enrich the diets of large segments of the population. WFP has in-house technical expertise on rice fortification and has been closely involved in introducing and supporting rice fortification in other Asian countries, such as India, Cambodia and Bangladesh.

The positive experience in other countries has contributed to WFP’s commitment to be a key technical partner in the introduction and scaling up of fortified rice in Myanmar.

Myanmar and Rice Fortification

In Myanmar, many people predominantly eat milled rice and a limited variety of other foods, which leads to insufficient consumption of nutritious foods needed to sustain a healthy and active life. Milled rice is a good source of energy, but a poor source of micro-nutrients.

In addition, consumption of meat, eggs, dairy, vegetables and fruits is generally low and seasonal. Therefore, there is a high need to improve local production and availability of year-round nutritious foods.

With the Myanmar population relying on rice as their staple food, rice fortification offers a unique opportunity to substantially improve the nutrition and health status of a large number of people at very low cost.