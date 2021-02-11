Review of Opportunities and Challenges for Strengthening Humanitarian and Development Linkages for Nutrition: Case Study - The Republic of the Union of Myanmar

Introduction

About this report

This case study is one of three, which form the basis for a global report commissioned by the Global Nutrition Cluster (GNC) and the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement Secretariat (SMS) to capture experiences from crisis-affected states (CAS) and suggest practical options to strengthen the Humanitarian-Development Nexus (HDN) for greater nutrition outcomes. The countries included in the study have areas that have suffered very long-standing crises, yet often the outdated dichotomy of humanitarian response versus development programming is still adopted.

In Myanmar, the focus of the case study was to identify how the Nutrition in Emergencies Technical Working Group, the Myanmar Nutrition Technical Network (MNTN) and all SUN stakeholders could further contribute to building an effective HDN for nutrition.

A specific emphasis has been given during the consultations to the key drivers of collaboration, influence and change and the main barriers encountered. The analysis is therefore not exhaustive but purposive. Only relevant aspects of the contexts are presented and the report is focusing on presenting the main opportunities identified during the consultations.

The HumanitarianDevelopment Nexus for nutrition

The Humanitarian-Development Nexus is commonly understood in the context of the New Way of Working (OCHA, 2017), which frames the work of development and humanitarian actors, along with national and local counterparts, in support of collective outcomes that reduce risk and vulnerability and serve as instalments toward the achievement of the sustainable development goals (SDG). The New Way of Working can be described, in short, as working over multiple years, based on the comparative advantage of a diverse range of actors, towards collective outcomes.

Wherever possible, those efforts should reinforce and strengthen the capacities that already exist at national and local levels.

Growing evidence shows that investing in nutrition security contributes to the fight against hunger and helps build peace, stability and development in human capital. Ensuring nutrition security for all is therefore a crucial yet complex feat that requires various sectors and multiple actors to work together. Collaboration needs to be done through an integrated approach aimed at improving access to nutritious food and nutrition services, water, sanitation, health, and social protection services. In this context, it is clear that the concept of the HDN is particularly relevant for nutrition, as an area in which outcomes are heavily dependent on multisectoral and multidimensional interventions.

Because it is a very ambitious goal and it requires the commitment and active engagement of a wide range of actors and sectors, finding areas of convergence and collaboration requires first to collectively examine needs, identify common objectives and targets, examine response options and the comparative advantages of the different actors to identify the most efficient combination of resources and inputs. This study looks at how nutrition clusters, sector-coordination groups and multi-stakeholder platforms can foster and support this collaborative approach and how it could result in reducing dependence on short-term humanitarian assistance and increase self-reliance and resilience to future shocks.