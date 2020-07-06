Citation

Barbon WJ, Myae C, Su MN, Gonsalves. 2020. Restoring drylands, strengthening resilience: Insights from a Climate-Smart Village in Htee Pu, Nyaun Oo, Myanmar. Cavite, Philippines: International Institute of Rural Reconstruction (IIRR).

https://hdl.handle.net/10568/108683

Abstract/Description

The brief talks about the emerging insights from a Climate-Smart Village in Htee Pu, Nyaun Oo, Myanmar. It documents a range of strategies that help farming communities in the central dry zones of the country to cope with lower rainfall and other climate change impacts.