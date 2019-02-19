Restoration of quake-hit pagodas nearly complete

Restoration work on earthquake-hit pagodas in Bagan, MraukU, Sagaing, and Magway is nearly complete, and only 20 pagodas are currently being restored, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture. An earthquake on 24 August, 2016 had damaged 389 pagodas in the Bagan Ancient Cultural Heritage Zone. “So far, 335 pagodas, including 224 which were partially damaged, have been conserved without damage to their original style,” the Archaeology and National Museum Department stated in a press release yesterday. The remaining 20 pagodas are undergoing restoration, according to the statement. Following the earthquake, the authorities divided the damaged pagodas into three prioritized groups for restoration and conservation. The first priority group had 36 pagodas, the second 53, and the third 300. The pagodas were restored and conserved in keeping with international standards and with advice sought from UNESCO experts, local and foreign experts, and the post-earthquake Technical Coordination Forum. The Bagan Ancient Cultural Zone, which has about 3,000 ancient pagodas and religious edifices in one place, has been in existence for more than a thousand years.— GNLM