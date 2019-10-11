Restoration of damaged Bagan stupas hundred percent complete

ON the evening of 24 August 2016, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake destroyed various heritage buildings in Bagan, MraukU, Sagaing and Magway with the Bagan heritage zone suffering the most damage. Field reports indicate 389 stupas were damaged in Bagan. The Ministry of Construction immediately performed emergency conservation plans with professional advice from home and abroad and with the assistance of other government departments, philanthropic organizations and the general public. All plans are now a hundred percent complete.

The damaged stupas were divided into three categories. Category one included 36 stupas given top priority for renovation, category two included 53 stupas, and category three included 300 stupas that received minor damage and ranked third in priority.

Acting on the advice of international and local experts, all stupas from the categories one and two and 76 from category three were renovated by professionals with the ministry’s supervision. The remaining 224 stupas of category three were renovated with support from donors and completed in April 2017. The following table illustrates the renovation processes undertaken by the Department of Archaeology and National Museum, Department of Building and other organizations:

The department follows the suggestions from UNESCO, international and domestic experts, advisor team, expert team, and discussions of the technical coordination forum to meet international standards.

The department rebuilds heritage buildings into their original form with respect to their religious significance. The buildings are categorized by the amount of damage received, historical value, architectural remains, and time period.

The Department of Archaeology and National Museum and collaborating organizations adheres to the advice from the national leader to not rush renovation and to preserve the original architecture of the buildings. So far, 352 stupas have been successfully renovated as of 30 September 2019, and the work is continuing to renovate the remaining 18.

MNA (Translated by Zaw Htet Oo) Ref; The Global New Light of Myanmar