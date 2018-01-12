Response to the Rakhine Crisis, December 2017

Rakhine: Tens of thousands helped despite challenges

Coordinated attacks took place in Rakhine State of Myanmar in August 2017, leading to violence that continued for months. The state, which is the poorest in Myanmar, witnessed large-scale destruction and killings brought on by clashes and burning of homes and villages. The violence led to a wave of displacement both within Rakhine and from Rakhine into Bangladesh. It is estimated that over 655,000 people have crossed into Bangladesh to flee the violence, while tens of thousands have been displaced in the state.

Following the violence, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement comprising the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Myanmar Red Cross Society and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has been providing humanitarian assistance in Maungdaw and Sittwe districts. The Movement has assisted over 180,000 people till date despite the geographical challenges and poor accessibility. The emergency aid has mainly focused on food, health, shelter and non-food relief items, water, sanitation and hygiene promotion, food security and livelihood, and activities carried out on behalf of people entitled to protection under international humanitarian law.

The Movement will continue reaching out to new communities with emergency assistance, while also focusing on recovery and long-term development efforts in 2018.

In Rakhine State, and all other places where we are carrying out humanitarian activities, we strive to help all those affected by the violence, and not discriminate or take sides based on religion, race, nationality or religion. We provide humanitarian aid solely on the basis of need.