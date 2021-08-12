Resolution adopted by the Human Rights Council on 12 July 2021: 47/1. Situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar (A/HRC/RES/47/1)

Human Rights Council

Forty-seventh session

21 June–14 July 2021

Agenda item 2

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner

for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the

High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

The Human Rights Council,

Guided by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations,

Reaffirming the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and recalling the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, the Convention on the Right of the Child, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, and other relevant international human rights law,

Recalling relevant resolutions of the General Assembly and the Human Rights Council, the most recent being Assembly resolutions 75/238 of 31 December 2020 and 75/287 of 18 June 2021 and Council resolutions 29/21 of 3 July 2015, 34/22 of 24 March 2017, 37/32 of 23 March 2018, 39/2 of 27 September 2018, 40/29 of 22 March 2019, 42/3 of 26 September 2019, 43/26 of 22 June 2020, 46/21 of 24 March 2021 and S-27/1 of 5 December 2017, and Council decision 36/115 of 29 September 2017,

Welcoming the reports of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on the root causes of the human rights violations and abuses faced by the Rohingya and other minorities in Myanmar to the Human Rights Council at its forty-third session, and on the implementation of the recommendations of the independent fact-finding mission on Myanmar, including those on accountability, and on progress in the situation of human rights in Myanmar, including of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities, submitted to the Council at its forty-fifth session, and reiterating the urgency of full implementation of the recommendations contained in both reports,

Noting the work and the reports of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, while deeply regretting the continued non-cooperation of Myanmar with the mandate and the denial of access to Myanmar since December 2017, and urging Myanmar to extend full cooperation to the Special Rapporteur,

Welcoming the work of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar, and encouraging her further engagement and dialogue with Myanmar and all other relevant stakeholders, including civil society, and affected populations, such as Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar,

Welcoming also the ongoing work of the Independent Mechanism for Myanmar and its annual reports,

Recalling the significant work done by the independent international fact-finding mission on Myanmar and all its reports, including its final report and its papers on the economic interests of the Myanmar military and on sexual and gender-based violence in Myanmar and the gendered impact of its ethnic conflicts, and furthermore deeply regretting the lack of cooperation of Myanmar with the fact-finding mission,

Condemning strongly the gross human rights violations and abuses perpetrated by the security and armed forces of Myanmar against Rohingya Muslims and other minorities, as evidenced by the findings of the independent international fact-finding mission on Myanmar which, according to the fact-finding mission, undoubtedly amount to the gravest crimes under international law, and regretting the continued insincerity of Myanmar in creating conducive conditions for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of forcibly displaced Rohingya Muslims from Bangladesh to Myanmar, as highlighted by the fact-finding mission,

Reiterating its deep concern at the escalating violence as well as violations and abuses of human rights against the Rohingya Muslims and the continuing forced displacement of civilians, including of Rohingya Muslims and other ethnic minorities, thus making conditions unsuitable for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of all refugees and forcibly displaced persons to Myanmar, including Rohingya Muslims,

Expressing its concern that recent developments resulting from the declaration of the state of emergency by the Myanmar military pose serious challenges to the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of forcibly displaced Rohingya Muslims and all internally displaced persons, including those displaced since 1 February 2021, and in this regard stressing the need to address the root causes of the crisis in Rakhine State and reaffirming the necessity of an immediate cessation of the use of military force that would lead to further displacement of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities, both internally and across borders,

Expressing its concern also at the restrictions on civil society, journalists and media workers that may exacerbate further the plight of Rohingya Muslims and other ethnic minorities in Myanmar,

Expressing its unequivocal support for the people of Myanmar and their democratic aspirations and for the democratic transition in Myanmar as well as for the need to strengthen democratic institutions and processes, to refrain from violence and to fully respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law,

Reiterating the urgent need to ensure that all those responsible for crimes relating to violations and abuses of international law throughout Myanmar, including international human rights law, international humanitarian law and international criminal law, are held to account through credible and independent national, regional or international justice mechanisms, while recalling the authority of the Security Council in this regard,

Recognizing the complementary and mutually reinforcing work of the various United Nations mandate holders and mechanisms, including international justice and accountability mechanisms working on Myanmar to improve the humanitarian situation and the situation of human rights in the country, and noting with concern the lack of sufficient humanitarian access, in particular to areas with internally displaced persons, and to the affected areas from which many people continue to be forcibly displaced and in which many others are living in precarious conditions, such as Rohingya Muslims, thereby exacerbating the humanitarian crisis,