Report of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Thomas H. Andrews (A/HRC/46/56)

Summary

The present report of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 43/26. In the report, the Special Rapporteur reflects on the human rights situation before and after the military coup and makes recommendations to protect and promote human rights in Myanmar.

I. Introduction

The military coup, initiated by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and senior military officers, had an immediate impact on the political, social, and economic landscape in Myanmar and on fundamental human rights issues. Given the gravity of the human rights violations associated with the military takeover and Resolution S-29/1, adopted by the Human Rights Council at the 29th Special Session on 12 February 2021, the main body of this report will primarily focus on events in Myanmar following the 1 February 2021 coup.

This document reports on the human rights situation in Myanmar as of 1 March 2021. Annex I describes the human rights situation throughout 2020 and up to the coup. If not for the coup, Annex I would have formed the substantial body of this report.