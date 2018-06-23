Report to the People on the Progress of the Implementation of Recommendations on Rakhine State (January to April 2018) [EN/MY]

Introduction

As the Government of Myanmar works towards achieving stability, durable peace and development across the country including Rakhine State, the Committee for Implementation of the Recommendations on Rakhine State was established with an aim to help create a peaceful, fair and prosperous future for the people living in the State. This report provides an update to the people of Myanmar regarding the progress of the implementation by the Committee, for the period of January to April 2018.

Economic and Social Development

Due compensations are granted for lands acquired from local people for projects necessary for comprehensive development of Rakhine State. Compensations for 6.06 acres of land that was acquired for Kantharyar police station in Gwa Township amounting in 2.7068 million MMK, and for 3.11 acres of acquired for Ahmyintkyun police station in Sittwe Township amounting in 7.775 million MMK are now sanctioned; and authorities are currently processing the payments to the farmers. Compensation for the land acquired for the village tract administrator office of Ahmyintkyun Village Tract in Sittwe Township is included in the FY 2018-19 budget proposal.

China International Trust and Investment Corporation (CITIC) and the Government Designated Entity (GOE) as a counterpart from Myanmar are working closely for conducting Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), Social Impact Assessment (SIA) and Geological and Topographical (G.T) Survey for Kyaukpyu Special Economic Zone Project, in order to promote public participation, and to ensure local people can enjoy the benefits from investments and extraction of natural resource in Rakhine State.

Discussions and plans are in progress with ILO for a labor market assessment. Meanwhile, livelihood skills trainings targeting women such as trainings for production of value-added food, home science, tailoring, agricultural practices, and refresher courses for cooperatives were delivered, to increase job opportunities as a means to address low participation of women in labor force. A total of 42 training courses were conducted during this reporting period, benefitting a total of 568 women.

With regards to transportation sector that is crucial for socio-economic development of the state, construction of 13 bridges is now completed whereas construction of another 11 bridges is planned to be complete in FY 2018-19. With support from capital expenditure budgets of the Union and the State, 34 roads are being upgraded section by section, and two new May-U mountain passes are also being built. The construction of these two main mountain passes- Kyaukpadulnndin Zaydipyin Mountain Pass (9/0 mile) and Kyeinchaung-Goatpi Mountain Pass (9/7 mile)- is now 98% complete. The construction of ButhidaungThabaitdaung-Nyaungchaung-Aungzeya-Angumaw Road (46 miles 5 furlongs) is also almost complete. In waterways, between 22 to 25 ferry and freight lines are operating regularly; with a total fleet of 50 river freight vessels, more than 700 freight vessels with over-20-horse power engines, and more than 600 freight vessels with under-20-horse power engines providing passenger and freight transportation services.

Electricity is also another crucial sector for socio-economic development. Efforts are being made to provide 24-hour electricity from the national grid in Maung Daw area. Construction of a 66-KV transmission line from Ponnagyun to Rathaedaung is now complete; and Rathaedaung power distribution substation was opened on March 31, 2018 to provide 24-hour electricity. Similarly, construction of a 66KV, 2 x 5MVA substation in Buthidaung and a 66KV, 5MVA substation in Maung Daw are in progress, with 38% and 12.61% of total project work completed to date respectively. These projects will be completed on time to provide 24-hour electricity from the national grid to Budthidaung township at the end of June 2018; and to Maung Daw township at the end of December 2018. Rural electrification using solar power prior to electrification through the national grid is also simultaneously implemented in Rakhine State. Contracts for installation of 8092 solar power systems were now awarded through a public tender.

Projects for sufficient supply of drinking water and water for agriculture were also implemented across rural areas of Rakhine State. A total of 245 water supply projects were completed including 184 projects funded by FY 2017-18 Rakhine State Budget and Supplementary Budget through the Union Fund, 13 projects funded by UNICEF and 48 projects funded by the Union grants.

Myanma Agricultural Development Bank also sanctioned 12,853.41 million MMK as loans to 349 farmers for procurement of 349 tractors during this reporting period. Agricultural Mechanization Department also sold 156 hand-operated tractors in this period.

Efforts are taken to scale up the opportunities to access agricultural loans for all communities in Rakhine State. In January 2018, a total of 246.30 million MMK was sanctioned for 67 members of four cooperatives in two townships, for agricultural work in 821 acres of farmland. Additionally, Myanma Agricultural Development Bank also sanctioned 25 million MMK as pre-monsoon agricultural loans, from January to April 2018.

A total of 1,331 participants received technical support through 34 technical trainings, in order to help farmers from Rakhine townships with modern agricultural techniques.

77 new mobile radio stations and 28 new post offices were also expanded to improve access to telephone, internet and communications services that will support socio-economic development of local people in Rakhine State. Additionally, 84 kilometers in length of new fiber cables are now installed in Sittwe – Ahngumaw – Maungdaw – Buthidaung cable route and Maungdaw Taungpyoletwe cable route.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications granted approvals to invite Expressions of Interest (EOI) through announcements in state-owned newspapers, and to hire a consultant to prepare Request for Proposal (RFP) as an initial step for construction of a new airport in Mrauk-U township. Consultants are now preparing EOI documents in accordance with the international standards and procedures for Public Private Partnership (PPP). In addition, repair and maintenance works were also carried out at the Sittwe and Kyaukpyu Airports that are important for the transportation in the state- including repair of a runway segment damaged by landslide and additional double seal-coating of the runway at Sittwe airport, and patching (2880×100 feet) and double seal-coating (1300×50 feet) of the runway at Kyauk Phyu airport. Myanma National Airway-a state-owned carrier – transported 45,197 passengers to Sittwe, Kyaukpyu, Man Aung and Ann townships from January to April 2018; and this accounts for 9% of all domestic passengers.

Procedures for application of business licenses were simplified to promote trade.

Authorities have reduced paperwork requirements for international trade – with only 3 supporting documents now being required for export license instead of 9 documents previously, and only 3 supporting documents for import licenses instead of 11. Company registration fees were also reduced from 500,000 MMK to 250,000 MMK starting from April 1, 2018.

Automatic meteorological instruments were installed in 12 townships – 10 township agricultural departments and 2 townships hosting Danyawaddi naval base in Rakhine State, as a part of the Disaster Risk Management Project for improved climate resilience and early warning of natural disasters, funded by the World Bank. Additionally, 4 earthquake measuring instruments were also installed in four townships of Rakhine State.

Works such as natural cross-breeding of trees and forests on 525 acres across 7 townships, establishment of 300 acres of commercial ironwood plantation, repair of forest roads for 20 miles, preparation of forest reserve boundaries for 90 miles, preparation of plot boundaries for 80 miles, fire prevention for 1,190 acres of forest, expansion of reserve/protected forest area for 602.5 square miles, and 3 skill trainings with 168 participants for trees and forest conservation were also implemented for improved environmental conservation and climate change adaptation.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Industry, the Rakhine State Government is constructing one 500-ton silo for long term dry-storage of paddy; and this work is now 93% completed.

Seed production plantations were also established across Rakhine State including 55 acres of summer paddy, 20 acres of winter peanuts, 50 acres of winter green grams, 2,500 acres of pure variety wet-season paddy, 1,115 acres of peanut zone and 1,060 acres of green gram zone. Additionally, 330 acres of wet-season paddy, 95 acres of green gram, 350 acres of peanut, 20 acres of rubber, 50 acres of cashew nut and 10 acres of sugar cane were also established as model farms across the townships. Research plots were also established for agricultural research including 3 green gram plots, 2 peanut plots and 5 plots for summer paddy cultivation techniques.

Construction of one auxiliary spillway, 2 check dams and 1 creek dam were completed for improved irrigation systems. Construction works for 9 floodgates, 10 check dams, 2 embankments for prevention of saline water intrusion, 4 embankments for freshwater, 1 reservoir and 5 creek dams, as well as upgrade of 9 embankments are currently in progress.