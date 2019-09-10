Report of the independent international fact-finding mission on Myanmar (A/HRC/42/50)

Human Rights Council

Forty-second session

9–27 September 2019 Agenda item 4

Human rights situations that require the Council’s attention

Summary

The present report, submitted to the Human Rights Council pursuant to Council resolution 39/2, contains the findings of the independent international fact-finding mission on Myanmar since its previous report (A/HRC/39/64). The mission provides an overview of its activities and the consolidation of its findings with a view to its handover to the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar. It details its findings on conflict-related human rights developments in Rakhine, Chin, Shan and Kachin States, and also provides an update on the situation of the Rohingya. The mission concludes the report with its assessment of the situation of impunity and accountability, and a road map and recommendations for the way forward beyond the mandate of the mission.

I. Introduction

The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 39/2, in which the Council extended the mandate of the independent international fact-finding mission on Myanmar until the new Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar is established and becomes operational. The Council requested the mission to present its final report on its activities to the Council at its forty-second session. The present report focuses on the mission’s activities since September 2018, including consolidated findings from its previous report to the Council (A/HRC/39/64), and new findings on developments in the situation of human rights in the country.

In view of its commitment to justice for victims and its handover to the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, the mission presents a number of options for the way forward in the pursuit of accountability for gross violations of human rights and serious violations of international humanitarian law. The mission will also submit further detailed findings and recommendations on the situation in Myanmar to the Council at its present session in the form of four conference room papers.

The mission comprised three experts: Marzuki Darusman (Indonesia, chair), Radhika Coomaraswamy (Sri Lanka) and Christopher Sidoti (Australia).