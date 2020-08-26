Renewing Call for Greater Urgency on Rohingya Crisis, Secretary-General Says Ultimate Responsibility Rests with Myanmar Authorities

SG/SM/20219

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

Today marks three years since the start of the largest and most recent forced displacement of Rohingya and other communities from Rakhine State. On this occasion, the Secretary-General renews his call to bring greater urgency to this crisis by addressing the root causes of the conflict and creating the conditions for the safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return of all refugees.

The ultimate responsibility rests with Myanmar authorities, who have committed to implementing the recommendations of the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State. Beyond solutions for the immediate humanitarian suffering, accountability is an imperative for long-term reconciliation.

The United Nations will continue to stand in solidarity with all those affected by the crisis, and is committed to working with all stakeholders, including regional actors, towards a future of sustainable development, human rights and peace in Rakhine State and all of Myanmar.

For information media. Not an official record.