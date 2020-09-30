Refugees International welcomes U.S. Senate Bill calling for Rohingya genocide determination

Please see below statement from Refugees International:

"Refugees International welcomes the introduction of Senate Bill (S.4659)---important legislation that would require the U.S. State Department to make a formal determination as to whether Myanmar's attacks on the Rohingya constitute genocide within 90 days of passage. The bill would also require the Trump administration to report on what steps it is taking to prevent further atrocities in Myanmar.

The legislation echoes a growing call from prominent legal experts, human rights organizations, faith organizations, celebrities, and Rohingya activists alike that it is time to call Myanmar's crimes against the Rohingya what they are: genocide. Doing so would show the Myanmar government that the violence will not be forgotten and that the world's eyes remain on them. Such attention is a vital tool in ensuring the prevention of further atrocities.

Refugees International thanks Senators Markey, Merkley, Cardin, and Durbin for their leadership in introducing the bill, and we urge other senators to support the legislation so that the United States can come down on the right side of history."