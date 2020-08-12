Recommendations for advancing genderresponsiveness of the UN Myanmar SERF Monitoring Framework

Background

On 11th June 2020, the UN Gender Theme Group (GTG) received a refresher-orientation on gender sensitive Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) systems to strengthen capacities of the group to provide technical support to the socio-economic workstream (SEWS) in the development of the upcoming Monitoring Framework for the UN framework for the immediate socio-economic response to COVID-19 in Myanmar (UN-SERF).

To ensure the upcoming Monitoring Framework for the UN SERF in Myanmar is gender-responsive and promotes the incorporation of explicit and measurable results and indicators to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment (GEWE) in each of the five pillars, UN Women conducted an orientation workshop on genderresponsive Monitoring, Reporting and Evaluations with the M&R Working Group (WG) on 16th July 2020.

Methodology

The refresher-orientation for the GTG members was focused on recommendations on how to formulate gender indicators, examples of gender-responsive M&E systems and lessons learnt. The orientation workshop for the M&R Working Group dwelled deeper into the concept of gender-mainstreaming, and its added value in developing monitoring frameworks, namely indicators. The goal was to orient the group with the application of Human Rights and GEWE based approaches to monitoring and evaluation efforts.

The orientation also sought to highlight approaches to apply, in considering how to strengthen the integration of GEWE (i) in defining results statements; (ii) developing indicators and (iii) the corresponding developing monitoring and reporting plans.

Both the GTG and M&R WG conducted practical exercises in small groups to review the global programmatic indicators, the Checklist for a Human Rights-Based Approach (HRBA) to Socio-Economic Country Responses to COVID-19, and Myanmar UN-SERF indicators through a gender lens. In analyzing the given indicators, the exercises enabled the groups to discuss on how to improve the indicators to ensure they are more genderresponsive – and better able to track progress in advancing GEWE, for consideration in refining the upcoming Monitoring Framework for Myanmar UN SERF.

Outcome

This guidance is based on the consolidated observations provided both by the GTG and M&R WG in assessing the relevant to the UN indicators. It provides the minimum standards for developing gender responsive M&E systems as well as a set of practical and achievable recommendations on how to formulate genderresponsive indicators and refine/enrich identified country-specific pillar indicators for the Monitoring Framework. This guidance will be shared with the SEWS Pillar Groups, SEWS Core Group, UNCT, GTG and M&R Working Group.