Rapid Shelter Needs Assessment of Temporary Shelters in Sittwe Township, January 2018

Executive Summary

Muslim IDPs have been living in the IDP camps of rural Sittwe in eight and ten unit temporary shelters since the inter-communal violence of 2012. Unlike Kachin State where scantling timber is often used to construct temporary shelters in IDP camps, in Rakhine State, the Rakhine State Government (RSG) approves the use of myar posts (jungle wood) instead of scantling to maintain the temporary nature of the IDP camps.

Temporary shelters were designed with a 2-3 year lifespan. With minimal maintenance and repair conducted in the first 3 years after the camps were constructed, by early 2016, maintenance and repair needs were increasing rapidly. Shelter Cluster partners conducted a comprehensive shelter needs assessment of all IDP camps in Rakhine State in March 2016 which supported the prioritization of shelter activities through until the end of the 2017 when cyclone Mora hit Sittwe Township.

Cyclone Mora made landfall on the evening of the 30th May 2017 damaging 42% of all the temporary shelters in Sittwe Township. The joint RSG/UNHCR/OCHA rapid needs assessment (2nd -6 th June 2017) identified 775 temporary shelters in urgent need of repair; 179 requiring reconstruction, 136 shelters requiring full rehabilitation and a further 460 shelters in need of relatively minor repair e.g. roofing, walling and flooring.

In June 2017, Shelter Cluster partners accelerated shelter programs to address the damage caused by cyclone Mora. Whilst shelters identified as requiring reconstruction and repair were almost all addressed, many of the shelters identified as requiring minor repair were not as the natural deterioration of aging shelters beyond their designed lifetime, shifted partners’ targeting priorities.

By January 2018, the RSG and Shelter Cluster partners had addressed the needs of 73% of all temporary shelters in Sittwe Township (1,327 temporary shelters); 562 shelters identified in the Mora assessment (31% of shelters in Sittwe Township) and an additional 765 shelters identified after the Mora assessment (42% of shelters in Sittwe). These figures include the on-going commitments made by shelter Cluster partners. The table below presents the achievements of the RSG and Shelter Cluster partners in Sittwe Township since January 2017.