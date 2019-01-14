Rakhine State, Myanmar - Conflict and forced displacement (DG ECHO, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 January 2019)

Tensions between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army (Rakhine ethnic armed group) have been escalating since December 2018.

On 22 December, clashes occurred 60 km north of the Rakhine State capital Sittwe, while on 1 January, the convoy of Myanmar's Rakhine State Chief Minister U Nyi Pu was attacked via remotely controlled mines on the Yangon-Sittwe highway. While no casualties were reported during these events, the Arakan Army's coordinated attacks on four Border Guard Police (BGP) posts on 4 January, resulted in the death of thirteen police officers and three Arakan Army fighters.

The Government of Myanmar has since announced it will launch a military counter-insurgency operation to “crush the terrorists”. 4 500 persons are reportedly displaced. On 10 January the government suspended humanitarian access to parts of Rakhine State.