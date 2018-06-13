13 Jun 2018

Rakhine State Chief Minister inspects relief operations in Thandwe

Report
from Government of Myanmar
Published on 13 Jun 2018

Rakhine State Chief Minister U Nyi Pu inspected the progress of relief operations in Thandwe Township yesterday, following the recent flashfloods in the area.

The chief minister, State Minister Dr. Chan Thar, and other officials met families residing in the Shwe Sandaw Taungchay religious community building temporarily in Thandwe and gave cash donations yesterday.

A total of 80 people from 21 households in Thandwe wards left their homes to seek shelter in the Shwe Sandaw religious community building.

The chief minister and his entourage then inspected the state of flooding along the Thandwe-Gwa road, Thandwe-Ngapali road, and Thandwe-Kinmaw road. They instructed officials responsible to take measures to prevent possible water-borne diseases and healthcare actions related to the floods.

Later, the chief minister and his entourage arrived at Shwe Andaw Pagoda religious community building in Thandwe and donated food and necessities to 160 people from 40 flood-stricken households residing there temporarily.

Military personnel from Thandwe garrison, police officers, firefighters, officials, and the local people are all working collectively to carry out relief and protection operations in the area.

Myanmar News Agency

