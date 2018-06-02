QRCS Distributes Food Packages to 12,500 Beneficiaries in Myanmar [EN/AR]

June 2 nd, 2018 ― Doha: Under the annual Ramadan Campaign 1439 A.H., Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has implemented a Ramadan Iftar food aid project for the households affected by conflict, poverty, and unemployment in three states of Myanmar.

At a total cost of $72,527 (QR 264723), the project distributed food parcels to 1,825 households, or around 12,500 people. It comprised three phases, as follows:

Shan State (Lashio City): 400 parcels. Rakhine State (Sittwe City): 1,000 parcels. Mandalay Region (Meiktila District): 425 parcels.

Each parcel contained 40 kg of basic food staples like rice, pasta, vegetable oil, dried beans, canned beef, pepper, onions, garlic, sugar, and condensed milk.

The project was co-implemented by QRCS's office in Myanmar and Muslim Aid, an international charity established in the UK in 1985 to provide help to people who are victims of natural disasters or conflict or suffering from poverty, hunger, disease, illiteracy, discrimination, homelessness, debt, unemployment, injustice, deprivation, or lack of skills and economic opportunities.

QRCS works in Myanmar since 2012, serving the victims of conflict and disasters, with operations in shelter, health care, livelihood. It focuses on Rakhine State, where the Rohingya people have been facing persistent violence for decades.

The project is part of QRCS's Ramadan Campaign for 1439 A.H., which involves QR 84 million worth of humanitarian and development projects. This includes international projects in 20 countries at a total cost of QR 62 million, as well as health, social, qualification, and development projects in Qatar at a value exceeding QR 10 million.

Also, Ramadan projects are currently undertaken in Qatar and 15 other countries, with a budget of QR 12,360,000. These include Ramadan Iftar, Eid Clothing, and Zakat-ul-Fitr.

