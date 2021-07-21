Provision of oxygen concentrators for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Myanmar, July 21, 2021

On July 21, the Government of Japan decided to provide up to 700 oxygen concentrators, utilizing the fund for an ongoing project implemented by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Myanmar.

Since the end of June this year, the situation of COVID-19 has been deteriorating rapidly in Myanmar with the surging number of patients and hundreds of deaths per day. Under such circumstances, there is an urgent need to immediately provide oxygen concentrators for the necessary treatment of the people of Myanmar.

Through this assistance in collaboration with UNOPS, the Government of Japan will directly support the people of Myanmar by providing health care facilities in Yangon Region with oxygen concentrators necessary for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.