Provision of Medical equipment by the Government of Japan (15 Aug 2020)

The first flight carrying medical equipment, procured under the grant aid worth 2 billion Japanese Yen (About 18.1 million USD) to prevent the spread of COVID-19, arrived at Yangon International Airport on 15 August 2020.

As the first batch, 10 sets each of a ICU bed, Syringe pump and Suction pump arrived at Yangon, and Mr. MARUYAMA Ichiro, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, handed over those items to Professor Zaw Than Htun, Director General, Department of Medical Research of the Ministry of Health and Sports.

The Government of Japan is very much encouraged by the efforts of the Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar that is steadily implementing measures to control COVID-19, and in order to support such efforts of the Government of Myanmar, the Government of Japan will provide Medical equipment such as radiography system, intensive care unit beds and medical monitors etc., to hospitals and laboratories in Myanmar. The medical equipment that was not handed over this time will be handed over to the Government of Myanmar after being procured.

The Government of Japan will continue to proactively provide assistance not only in the COVID-19 response measures but in all areas for nation building and for the people of Myanmar.