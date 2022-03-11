Protection at Sea in South-East Asia – 2021 in Review (Flash Update: February 2022)

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN 2021

On 30 December 2021, 105 Rohingya refugees were rescued and disembarked in Aceh, Indonesia. The refugees on board were overwhelmingly women and girls, which is consistent with overall trends. One 17-year old girl died during the three weeks the boat spent at sea in dangerous conditions. Survivors reported that smugglers physically abused them and then abandoned them adrift at sea. In addition, in June 2021, 81 Rohingya refugees disembarked in Aceh after a grueling four-month journey at sea.

TREATMENT OF PERSONS RESCUED AT SEA

On both occasions of disembarkation in Aceh, authorities and humanitarian actors immediately mobilized to address the medical and other needs of the rescued persons. Health screening for COVID-19, quarantine measures and vaccinations were implemented. In addition, UNHCR and protection partners deployed experts to identify survivors with specific needs and provide specialized services. Vulnerable people include potential victims of trafficking, unaccompanied and separated children, and survivors of sexual and genderbased violence.

NEED FOR RESPONSIBILITY-SHARING

The local community in Aceh has maintained solidarity and compassion towards those in need, with Acehnese fishermen continuing to rescue those in distress at sea. In 2021, Indonesia and Bangladesh disembarked the majority of vulnerable refugees in distress at sea (those that disembarked in Myanmar were intercepted by authorities as they attempted to leave.) This important humanitarian responsibility needs to be more evenly distributed among countries in the region to ensure protection responses are sustainable