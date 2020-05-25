Protecting the Rights and Opportunities of Women and Girls [EN/MY]

The COVID-19 pandemic affects everyone, everywhere. But it affects different groups of people differently, deepening existing inequalities. As recently highlighted by the United Nations Secretary-General, the COVID-19 crisis is having a devastating social and economic consequences for women and girls in particular.

Nearly 60 per cent of women globally work in the informal economy, earning less, saving less, and at greater risk of falling into poverty. As markets fall and businesses close, millions of women’s jobs have disappeared. In Myanmar, women represent 60 per cent of the employee engaged in the food and accommodation services, and between 70 to 90 per cent of the street food vendors, while an estimated 789,000 Myanmar women are working overseas for domestic or care work. Close to 35 per cent of the recorded migrant workers who have returned in recent weeks are women. And women constitute the vast majority of Myanmar garment workers, many of whom have already been affected by factory closures.

Women and girls are also at greater risk of experiencing gender-based violence when movement is restricted, livelihoods disrupted and protection systems weaken. This can adversely impact the availability of and accessibility to life-saving sexual and reproductive health services as well as gender-based violence prevention, mitigation and response services, at times when women and girls need these services most. The United Nations and its partners have been working to minimize these risks, through a variety of efforts, and in close coordination with the Government of Myanmar at all levels.

In the first days of social isolation measures in the country, UNFPA and UN Women combined forces to provide training to over 80 social workers of the Department of Social Welfare on the gender dimension of COVID-19 and on psycho-social counselling. Through this effort, 60 new cell phones have been provided to the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, to ensure that it could ramp up its services and support to people in need across the country.

The United Nations agencies, funds and programmes are focusing on ensuring that women and girls are central to the support to the government response. This involves working with women civil society organizations who are at the frontlines. It also ensures that women impacted in the informal and formal economy, as well as women migrant returnees receive the support they require.

In Myanmar, women represent 75 per cent of the healthcare workers and first responders. While maintaining its support to the Government and the people of Myanmar on development, humanitarian, recovery and peacebuilding efforts, the United Nations also strives to ensure that female frontline health workers, including midwives, traditional birth attendants and nurses across the country have access to critical services, knowledge and protection, without compromising their own health.

At this challenging time, the United Nations pays tribute to the mothers, sisters, healthcare workers, mid-wives and nurses and all women and girls in Myanmar for the important role they play in their communities, reinforcing its commitment to put women and girls at the center of its efforts. The United Nations echoes the words of the Secretary-General that “gender equality and women’s rights are essential to getting through this pandemic together, to recovering faster, and to building a better future for everyone.”

အမျိုးသမီး နှင့် မိန်းကလေးငယ်များ၏ အခွင့်အရေးနှင့် အခွင့်အလမ်းများအား ကာကွယ်ပေးခြင်း

ကုလသမဂ္ဂသည် အမျိုးသမီး နှင့် မိန်းကလေးငယ်များ၏ အခွင့်အရေးနှင့် အခွင့်အလမ်းများအား မြန်မာနိုင်ငံတွင် တစ်စတစ်စဖြင့် ပြန့်ပွားလျက်ရှိသော COVID-19 အကြားတွင် အကာအကွယ်ပေးနိုင်ရန် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံအစိုးရနှင့် အတူ လက်တွဲဆောင်ရွက်ပေးရန် ခိုင်မာစွာ ရပ်တည်လျက်ရှိပါသည်။

COVID-19 ကပ်ရောဂါသည် နေရာအားလုံးရှိ လူအားလုံးအပေါ် သက်ရောက်မှုများရှိစေပါသည်။ သို့ပါသော်လည်း COVID-19 သည် နက်ရှိုင်းစွာြင့် တည်ရှိနေသော မတူညီမှုများတွင်အခြေခံကာ မတူညီသော လူ့အုပ်စုများအပေါ် မတူညီသော သက်ရောက်မှုများ ပေးပါသည်။ မကြာသေးမီက ကုလသမဂ္ဂ၏ အတွင်းရေးမှူးချုပ် မီးမောင်းထိုးပြခဲ့သလိုပင် COVID-19 ကပ်ကာလသည် အထူးသဖြင့် အမျိုးသမီး နှင့် မိန်းကလေးငယ်များအတွက် ဆိုးရွားသော လူမှုရေး နှင့် စီးပွားရေး အကျိုးဆက်ပေါင်းများစွာ ဖြစ်ပေါ်စေလျက်ရှိပါသည်။

ကမ္ဘာပေါ်ရှိ ၆၀ ရာခိုင်နှုန်းနီးပါးရှိသော အမျိုးသမီးများသည် စာရင်းဇယား အပြင်ဘက် စီးပွားရေးလုပ်ငန်းများတွင် လုပ်ကိုင်လျက်ရှိကြပြီး ၎င်းတို့သည် လျော့နည်းသောလုပ်ခလစာ၊ လျော့နည်းသော စုဆောင်းငွေများသာ ရရှိ၍ ဆင်းရဲနွမ်းပါးသည့် အခြေအနေသို့ ကျရောက်နိုင်ခြေ ပိုမိုများပြားပါသည်။ စျေးကွက်ကျဆင်းခြင်းနှင့် စီးပွားရေးလုပ်ငန်းများ ပိတ်သိမ်းလာသည်နှင့်အမျှ သန်းနှင့်ချီသော အမျိုးသမီးများ၏ အလုပ်အကိုင်များ ပျောက်ဆုံးလျက်ရှိပါသည်။ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံတွင် အစားသောက်နှင့် နေရာထိုင်ခင်းဆိုင်ရာ ဝန်ဆောင်မှုလုပ်ငန်းများ တွင်လုပ်ကိုင်ဆောင်ရွက်လျက်ရှိသော အလုပ်သမားများ၏ ၆၀ ရာခိုင်နှုန်းမှာ အမျိုးသမီးများဖြစ်ကြပြီး ပျံကျ စျေးသည်များ၏ ၇၀ မှ ၉၀ ရာခိုင်နှုန်းသည်လည်း အမျိုးသမီးများဖြစ်ကြပါသည်။ ခန့်မှန်းခြေ ၇၈၉,၀၀၀ ရှိသော အမျိုးသမီးများသည် နိုင်ငံရပ်ခြားတွင် အိမ်တွင်း (သို့မဟုတ်) စောင့်ရှောက်ပြုစုခြင်း လုပ်ငန်းများအား လုပ်ကိုင်လျက်ရှိကြပါသည်။ ပြီးခဲ့သောရက်သတ္တပတ်အတွင်း နိုင်ငံအတွင်းသို့ ပြန်လာကြသော တရားဝင် ရွှေ့ပြောင်းအလုပ်သမားများထဲမှ ၃၅ ရာခိုင်နှုန်းနီးပါးသည်လည်း အမျိုးသမီးများ ဖြစ်ကြပါသည်။ ထို့အပြင် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံရှိ အထည်ချုပ်အလုပ်သမား အများစုသည် အမျိုးသမီးများဖြစ်ကြပြီး သူတို့သည် စက်ရုံများ ပိတ်သိမ်းမှုများ၏ သက်ရောက်မှုများကို ကြုံတွေ့နေရပြီး ဖြစ်ပါသည်။

အသွားအလာများ ကန့်သတ်သည့်အခါ၊ စားဝတ်နေရေး ပြတ်တောက်မှုများကြုံတွေ့ရသည့်အခါ နှင့် အကာအကွယ်ပေးမှု စနစ်များ အားလျော့လာသည့် အခါမျိုးတွင်လည်း အမျိုးသမီး နှင့် မိန်းကလေးငယ်များသည့် ကျားမအခြေပြု အကြမ်းဖက်မှုကို ကြုံတွေ့နိုင်ခြေ ပိုမိုများပြားပါသည်။ ဤအခြေအနေများသည် အမျိုးသမီးများနှင့် မိန်းကလေးငယ်များအတွက် လိင်နှင့် မျိုးပွားမှုဆိုင်ရာ ကျန်းမာရေးဝန်ဆောင်မှုများသာမက ကျားမအခြေပြု အကြမ်းဖက်မှုအကာအကွယ်ပေးခြင်း၊ လျော့ချခြင်း နှင့် တုန့်ပြန်ဆောင်ရွက်ပေးခြင်းဆိုင်ရာ ဝန်ဆောင်မှုများကို အလိုအပ်ဆုံးသော အချိန်တွင် ရရှိနိုင်စေရန်နှင့် လက်လှမ်းမီစေရန်တို့အပေါ်တွင် ဆိုးရွားသော သက်ရောက်မှုများ ဖြစ်ပေါ်စေပါသည်။ ကုလသမဂ္ဂ နှင့် မိတ်ဖက် အဖွဲ့အစည်းများသည် ဤအန္တရာယ်များ လျော့နည်းလာစေရန် နည်းမျိုးစုံကြိုးပမ်းအားထုတ်နေသည့်အပြင် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံအစိုးရနှင့် အဆင့်တိုင်းတွင် နီးကပ်စွာ ပူးပေါင်းလုပ်ကိုင်လျက်ရှိပါသည်။

နိုင်ငံအတွင်း လူခြားနေခြင်းများ လုပ်ဆောင်ခြင်းဦးဆုံးနေ့ရက်များတွင် UNFPA နှင့် UN Women တို့ အတူတကွ ပူးပေါင်းပြီး လူမှုဝန်ထမ်း ဦးစီးဌာန၏ ဝန်ထမ်းအယောက် ၈၀ ကျော်ကို COVID-19 နှင့် စပ်လျဥ်းသော ကျားမရှုထောင့်များ နှင့် စိတ်ပိုင်းဆိုင်ရာ၊ လူမှုရေးပိုင်းဆိုင်ရာ ပံ့ပိုးမှုအစရှိ သည့် သင်တန်းများအား ပို့ချပေးခဲ့ပါသည်။ ဤကြိုးစားမှုများမှတဆင့် နိုင်ငံတဝှမ်းရှိ အကူအညီလိုအပ်နေသူများအတွက် ဝန်ဆောင်မှုများနှင့် ထောက်ပံ့မှုများ ပိုမိုပေးနိုင်ရန်အတွက် လူမှုဝန်ထမ်း၊ ကယ်ဆယ်ရေးနှင့် ပြည်လည်နေရာချထားရေး ဝန်ကြီးဌာနသို့ လက်ကိုင်ဖုန်း အလုံး ၆၀ ပေးပို့ပေးခဲ့ပါသည်။

ကုလသမဂ္ဂအေဂျင်စီများ၊ ရံပုံငွေများနှင့် အစီအစဥ်များသည် အစိုးရ၏ တုန့်ပြန်ဆောင်ရွက်မှုများကို အထောက်အပံ့ပေးရာတွင် အမျိုးသမီးများနှင့် မိန်းကလေးငယ်များက အဓိကကျသော နေရာမှပါဝင်စေရန် အလေးထားဆောင်ရွက်ပေးလျက်ရှိပါသည်။ ထိုသို့ဆောင်ရွက်ရာတွင် ရှေ့တန်းမှ လုပ်ကိုင်ဆောင်ရွက်နေသော အမျိုးသမီး လူမှု အသင်းအဖွဲ့များဖြင့် ပူးပေါင်းလုပ်ကိုင်ခြင်းများ ပါဝင်ပါသည်။ ဤဆောင်ရွက်ချက်များသည် စာရင်းဇယား အတွင်းနှင့် အပြင်ဘက် စီးပွားရေးများ၏ သက်ရောက်မှုများ ကြုံတွေ့နေသော အမျိုးသမီးများနှင့် အမျိူးသမီး ရွှေ့ပြောင်း အလုပ်သမားများအတွက် လိုအပ်နေသော ထောက်ပံ့မှုများရရှိစေပါသည်။

မြန်မာနိုင်ငံတွင် ကျန်းမာရေးဝန်ထမ်းများနှင့် ရှေ့တန်းကတုန့်ပြန်ဆောင်ရွက်သူများ၏ ၇၅ ရာခိုင်နှုန်းမှာ အမျိူးသမီးများ ဖြစ်ကြပါသည်။ အစိုးရနှင့် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံအတွင်းရှိ ပြည်သူများအား ဖွံ့ဖြိုးမှု၊ လူသားချင်းစာနာမှု၊ ပြန်လည်ထူထောင်ရေးနှင့် ငြိမ်းချမ်းရေး ကြိုးပမ်းအားထုတ်မှုများတွင် အထောက်အပံ့များဆက်လက်ပေးရင်း ကုလသမဂ္ဂသည် နိုင်ငံတစ်ဝှမ်းရှိ သားဖွားဆရာများ၊ အရပ်လက်သည်များနှင့် သူနာပြုဆရာမများပါဝင်သော ရှေ့တန်းမှ အမျိုးသမီး ကျန်းမာရေးဝန်ထမ်းများအား အရေးကြီးသော ဝန်ဆောင်မှုများ၊ အသိပညာများနှင့် အကာအကွယ်များအား သူတို့၏အသက်ကို အထိအခိုက်မဖြစ်စေဘဲ ရရှိစေရန် ကြိုးပမ်းဆောင်ရွက်လျက်ရှိပါသည်။

ယခုကဲ့သို့သော စိန်ခေါ်မှုများသောအချိန်တွင် ကုလသမဂ္ဂသည် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံရှိ အသိုက်အဝန်းများအတွင်း မိမိကျရာကဏ္ဍတွင် တက်ကြွစွာပါဝင်လုပ်ကိုင်နေကြသော အမေများ၊ ညီအမများ၊ ကျန်းမာရေးဝန်ထမ်းများ၊ သားဖွားဆရာမများ၊ သူနာပြုဆရာမများ၊ အားလုံးသော အမျိူးသမီးများနှင့် မိန်းကလေးငယ်များအား ချီးကျူးဂုဏ်ပြုရင်း ကုလသမဂ္ဂ၏ ကြိုးစားအားထုတ်မှုများတွင် အမျိုးသမီးများနှင့် မိန်းကလေးငယ်များအား ဗဟိုပြုဆောင်ရွက်သွားမည်ဖြစ်ပါသည်။ ကုလသမဂ္ဂအနေဖြင့် အထွေထွေအတွင်းရေးမှူးချုပ်မှ ပြောကြားသော စကားဖြစ်သည့် “ဤကပ်ရောဂါအား ကျော်ဖြတ်ရာတွင် အလျင်အမြန် ပြန်လည်ထူထောင်ရေးနှင့် ပိုမို၍ကောင်းမွန်သော အနာဂတ်တစ်ခုအား အားလုံးအတွက် တည်ဆောက်ရာတွင် ကျားမတန်းတူညီမျှမှုနှင့် အမျိုးသမီး အခွင့်အရေးသည် လွန်စွာအရေးကြီးကြောင်း” ကို ထပ်လောင်းထင်ဟပ်လိုက်ပါသည်။

