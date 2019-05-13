Project Highlights Myanmar: Enhance food security conditions of vulnerable communities in northern townships of Rakhine State (OSRO/MYA/802/CNA)

Project code:

OSRO/MYA/802/CNA

Objective:

Improve the food security of vulnerable communities in the northern townships of Rakhine State by protecting and gradually restoring agriculture-based livelihood opportunities.

Key partners:

Rakhine State Department of Agriculture (DoA) under the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation and Myanmar Heart Development Organization (MHDO).

Beneficiaries reached:

4 000 households (22 597 people)

Activities implemented:

Distributed paddy seed kits, containing 37 kg of rice seeds and 25 kg of fertilizer, to 4 000 households.

Distributed vegetable kits, containing a variety of micronutrient-rich vegetable seeds (90 g) and fertilizer (25 kg), for the establishment of homestead gardens to 4 000 vulnerable households.

Trained ten national experts from MHDO and DoA on Good Agricultural Practices on rice paddy production, vegetable production and post-harvest methods, who then trained 3 863 households through a training of trainers approach.

Developed a context-specific paddy and vegetable production training manual.

Conducted a social cohesion workshop for 14 national experts to promote positive social and economic relationships among targeted communities.

Impact: