Project Highlights Myanmar: Enhance food security conditions of vulnerable communities in northern townships of Rakhine State (OSRO/MYA/802/CNA)
Project code:
OSRO/MYA/802/CNA
Objective:
Improve the food security of vulnerable communities in the northern townships of Rakhine State by protecting and gradually restoring agriculture-based livelihood opportunities.
Key partners:
Rakhine State Department of Agriculture (DoA) under the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation and Myanmar Heart Development Organization (MHDO).
Beneficiaries reached:
4 000 households (22 597 people)
Activities implemented:
- Distributed paddy seed kits, containing 37 kg of rice seeds and 25 kg of fertilizer, to 4 000 households.
- Distributed vegetable kits, containing a variety of micronutrient-rich vegetable seeds (90 g) and fertilizer (25 kg), for the establishment of homestead gardens to 4 000 vulnerable households.
- Trained ten national experts from MHDO and DoA on Good Agricultural Practices on rice paddy production, vegetable production and post-harvest methods, who then trained 3 863 households through a training of trainers approach.
- Developed a context-specific paddy and vegetable production training manual.
- Conducted a social cohesion workshop for 14 national experts to promote positive social and economic relationships among targeted communities.
Impact:
- Produced a total of 3 990.7 tonnes of rice by 2 672 beneficiary households.
- Produced 2 376 tonnes of various micronutrient-rich vegetables in homestead vegetable gardens established by 3 960 households.
- Generated an estimated value of USD 1.4 million in rice and vegetable production.
- Improved technical capacities of national organizations to provide food security and agricultural assistance.