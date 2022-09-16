Progress made and remaining challenges with regard to the recommendations of the independent international factfinding mission on Myanmar (A/HRC/51/41) (Advance Unedited Version)

Human Rights Council

Fifty-first session

12 September–7 October 2022

Agenda items 2 and 4

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General Human rights situations that require the Council’s attention

Report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

Summary

Pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution A/HRC/RES/46/21, this report: assesses actions taken by various actors following release of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar’s 2019 conference room paper on the economic interests of the Myanmar military; identifies continuing and emerging challenges; and uses examples to highlight relevant issues.

I. Introduction and methodology