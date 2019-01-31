Prime Minister’s Special Envoy visits Myanmar (29 Jan 2019)

(TGVN) - Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung visited Myanmar on January 28 in his role as Special Envoy of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

During his stay, he met with Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar’s Armed Forces Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Minister of International Cooperation Kyaw Tin and Minister of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Win Myat Aye.

At the meetings, Deputy FM Dung conveyed PM Phuc’s message affirming that Vietnam values the progress in relations between the two countries, especially since the two sides upgraded their ties to comprehensive cooperative partnership during the Myanmar visit by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in August 2017.

He congratulated Myanmar on the achievements its government and people have gained over the past seven decades of national defence and development.

He expressed Vietnam’s sympathy for the difficulties Myanmar is facing regarding security and humanitarian issues in Rakhine state, showing his belief that the country will continue working with ASEAN, the UN and other relevant parties to seek long-term solutions to conflicts and speed up the repatriation of refugees.

Vietnam is willing to support dialogues among relevant parties, contributing to peace and stability in the region, he stated.

In the spirit of the bilateral comprehensive cooperative partnership and mutual support, the Deputy PM announced that the Government of Vietnam has decided to offer Myanmar 100,000 USD for humanitarian aid, reconstruction and development in Rakhine.

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar officials briefed their guest on efforts of the government to stabilise Rakhine. They appreciated the support that Vietnam has given to the country over the years, stressing the material and moral value of the assistance to the government and people of Myanmar.

The Myanmar officials pledged to support Vietnam in performing the role of ASEAN Chair in 2020, while affirming determination to promote the partnership between Vietnam and Myanmar. Myanmar will work closely with Vietnam to hold the ninth meeting of the Joint Committee for Bilateral Cooperation in Vietnam in the future, they vowed.