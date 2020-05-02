Preventive and control measures against Dengue accelerated

Myanmar health authorities have been planning to accelerate preventive and control measures against Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever this year, an official from the Public Health Department told Xinhua on Wednesday.

Promoting community awareness activities, rigorous efforts are being made in preventive and control measures in the areas where the dengue fever is mostly detected, especially in Yangon, Mandalay regions and Mon state, she said.

So far, more than 800 mosquito-borne disease infection cases were recorded with three deaths in Myanmar's regions and states this year, she added.