The precarious situation of agricultural wage laborers in Myanmar

To understand the effects of COVID-19, the political crisis, and other shocks on Myanmar’s agricultural wage laborers (those workers relying on casual labor in agriculture), we rely on data from three rounds of the Myanmar Household Welfare Survey and two rounds of the Myanmar Agricultural Performance Survey, fielded in 2021 and 2022.

Key findings

The number of people making a living from agricultural wages is very important in Myanmar: 16 percent of rural households – 1.3 million households – considered agricultural wages their most important source of income in Quarter 3 of 2022.

Agricultural wages increased by 12 percent in nominal terms between the monsoon of 2021 and 2022. However, prices of goods and services increased more rapidly over this period. Prices of a typical food basket increased by 58 percent between July 2021 and August 2022 while the price of rice – the basic staple – increased by 43 percent.