Plan Myanmar Media Statement – 30 July 2019

Plan International is extremely concerned about the wellbeing of a staff in Myanmar who was shot and injured in Mrauk U in Rakhine State on Sunday 28 July. The staff concerned was travelling on a motorcycle when the incident happened.

We currently do not have full facts surrounding the incident and are unable to offer comments on reports and speculations in the media and on social media. In addition, we are currently seeking to engage with all relevant stakeholders, including authorities. The injured staff is receiving medical treatment at a local hospital and has not made any statement so far. He remains in the custody of security forces.

At this moment, Plan International’s main priority is the safety and well-being of our staff. We are in constant touch with his family and we are providing full support to them.

We will provide an update once we have further details.

Plan International is a development and humanitarian organisation that advances children’s rights and equality for girls. We are a totally independent organization, without any political or governmental affiliations. We have been building powerful partnerships for children for over 80 years and are now active in more than 75 countries. In the fiscal year 2018 (July to June) alone our programmes benefited over 18 million girls and more than 16 million boys globally.

In Myanmar, we have been implementing life-changing humanitarian and development programs in some of the most marginalized communities throughout the country since 2012. We work closely with a variety of stakeholders to build the capacity of child protection systems and to guarantee children are protected from all forms of violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation. In Rakhine State, Plan International Myanmar is providing emergency response assistance to internally displaced households and children from conflict affected communities. While these activities primarily focus on bringing vital needs, such as food, health and education, to these conflict stricken regions, Plan Myanmar has also been able to integrate a wide variety of developmental programming into these efforts.