Peace Monitoring Dashboard: June 2019

Peace process highlights

Woman injured from artillery shell explosion when clash erupted near Shwetamar village in Minbya Township, N-Rakhine on 2 June

At least five civilians killed when artillery landed near a monastery sheltering in N-Rakhine State’s rural Minbya area

Hundreds of Shan State Villagers Call on Tatmadaw to Release their headman from military custody in northern Shan State

NSCN-K will not sign NCA, Official with the Myanmar Army (Tatmadaw) in spite of ‘repeated aggression’ by Naypidaw

Over 100 organizations released statement to stop waging war immediately across Myanmar including Rakhine State

The Chin Human Rights Organization (CHRO) calls on the Arakan Army (AA) to release 52 Chin civilians

Over 40 village administrators in the Kyauktaw township resigned their posts to protest the arrests of colleagues by military forces

Facebook Urged to Remove Military-Linked Co. Pages

Brig-Gen. Khin Zaw of the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok opposed to meeting of EAOs, he asked Thailand to Block Meeting

Over one hundred schools are facing challenges to open due to ongoing clashes between the Tatmadaw and the AA in the N-Rakhine region

Four bodies were found on 14 June near Sabahtar village in Minbya Township where the Tatmadaw and AA fought fiercely

KNU didn’t join the secretariat’s meeting of UPDJC but the KNU is willing to engage in informal meetings with government officials to overcome deadlocks in the peace process

The Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA) sent a warning letter with a bullet to Miner in Tedim Township, Chin State

Myanmar refutes report that UN will withdraw aid in Rakhine

More than 220 flee homes in Shan State during military tensions between Tatmadaw and TNLA FPNCC members met at Panghsang to discuss about bilateral agreement with the Gov’t

World Refugee Day – 20 June, released of a report on protracted displacement due to armed conflict and related human rights violations in Burma/Myanmar

The Myanmar government has blocked Internet access in eight townships in Rakhine State where ongoing conflicts are occurring between the Tatmadaw and the AA

Myanmar’s military rejected an International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor’s call for a full investigation into alleged crimes against Rohingya

118 schools still closed in Paletwa, Chin State

Rakhine state’s Political forces urge President to deal with Rakhine state affairs the military announced another two months extension to ceasefire in northern Myanmar and expects bilateral agreement negotiation process