Peace Monitoring Dashboard: June 2019
Peace process highlights
Woman injured from artillery shell explosion when clash erupted near Shwetamar village in Minbya Township, N-Rakhine on 2 June
At least five civilians killed when artillery landed near a monastery sheltering in N-Rakhine State’s rural Minbya area
Hundreds of Shan State Villagers Call on Tatmadaw to Release their headman from military custody in northern Shan State
NSCN-K will not sign NCA, Official with the Myanmar Army (Tatmadaw) in spite of ‘repeated aggression’ by Naypidaw
Over 100 organizations released statement to stop waging war immediately across Myanmar including Rakhine State
The Chin Human Rights Organization (CHRO) calls on the Arakan Army (AA) to release 52 Chin civilians
Over 40 village administrators in the Kyauktaw township resigned their posts to protest the arrests of colleagues by military forces
Facebook Urged to Remove Military-Linked Co. Pages
Brig-Gen. Khin Zaw of the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok opposed to meeting of EAOs, he asked Thailand to Block Meeting
Over one hundred schools are facing challenges to open due to ongoing clashes between the Tatmadaw and the AA in the N-Rakhine region
Four bodies were found on 14 June near Sabahtar village in Minbya Township where the Tatmadaw and AA fought fiercely
KNU didn’t join the secretariat’s meeting of UPDJC but the KNU is willing to engage in informal meetings with government officials to overcome deadlocks in the peace process
The Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA) sent a warning letter with a bullet to Miner in Tedim Township, Chin State
Myanmar refutes report that UN will withdraw aid in Rakhine
More than 220 flee homes in Shan State during military tensions between Tatmadaw and TNLA FPNCC members met at Panghsang to discuss about bilateral agreement with the Gov’t
World Refugee Day – 20 June, released of a report on protracted displacement due to armed conflict and related human rights violations in Burma/Myanmar
The Myanmar government has blocked Internet access in eight townships in Rakhine State where ongoing conflicts are occurring between the Tatmadaw and the AA
Myanmar’s military rejected an International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor’s call for a full investigation into alleged crimes against Rohingya
118 schools still closed in Paletwa, Chin State
Rakhine state’s Political forces urge President to deal with Rakhine state affairs the military announced another two months extension to ceasefire in northern Myanmar and expects bilateral agreement negotiation process
Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi invited the Mongla ethnic armed group in Shan State Special Region-4 to sign NCA for the establishment of a democratic federal republic