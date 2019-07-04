04 Jul 2019

Peace Monitoring Dashboard: June 2019

Report
from Myanmar Peace Monitor
Published on 30 Jun 2019

Peace process highlights

  • Woman injured from artillery shell explosion when clash erupted near Shwetamar village in Minbya Township, N-Rakhine on 2 June

  • At least five civilians killed when artillery landed near a monastery sheltering in N-Rakhine State’s rural Minbya area

  • Hundreds of Shan State Villagers Call on Tatmadaw to Release their headman from military custody in northern Shan State

  • NSCN-K will not sign NCA, Official with the Myanmar Army (Tatmadaw) in spite of ‘repeated aggression’ by Naypidaw

  • Over 100 organizations released statement to stop waging war immediately across Myanmar including Rakhine State

  • The Chin Human Rights Organization (CHRO) calls on the Arakan Army (AA) to release 52 Chin civilians

  • Over 40 village administrators in the Kyauktaw township resigned their posts to protest the arrests of colleagues by military forces

  • Facebook Urged to Remove Military-Linked Co. Pages

  • Brig-Gen. Khin Zaw of the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok opposed to meeting of EAOs, he asked Thailand to Block Meeting

  • Over one hundred schools are facing challenges to open due to ongoing clashes between the Tatmadaw and the AA in the N-Rakhine region

  • Four bodies were found on 14 June near Sabahtar village in Minbya Township where the Tatmadaw and AA fought fiercely

  • KNU didn’t join the secretariat’s meeting of UPDJC but the KNU is willing to engage in informal meetings with government officials to overcome deadlocks in the peace process

  • The Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA) sent a warning letter with a bullet to Miner in Tedim Township, Chin State

  • Myanmar refutes report that UN will withdraw aid in Rakhine

  • More than 220 flee homes in Shan State during military tensions between Tatmadaw and TNLA FPNCC members met at Panghsang to discuss about bilateral agreement with the Gov’t

  • World Refugee Day – 20 June, released of a report on protracted displacement due to armed conflict and related human rights violations in Burma/Myanmar

  • The Myanmar government has blocked Internet access in eight townships in Rakhine State where ongoing conflicts are occurring between the Tatmadaw and the AA

  • Myanmar’s military rejected an International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor’s call for a full investigation into alleged crimes against Rohingya

  • 118 schools still closed in Paletwa, Chin State

  • Rakhine state’s Political forces urge President to deal with Rakhine state affairs the military announced another two months extension to ceasefire in northern Myanmar and expects bilateral agreement negotiation process

  • Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi invited the Mongla ethnic armed group in Shan State Special Region-4 to sign NCA for the establishment of a democratic federal republic

