Peace Monitoring Dashboard: December 2019
Total Clashes 46
Meeting Time 7
IDP 8100
Hostilities
Rakhine State, fierce clashes broke out in five Townships (Kyauktaw, Myin bya, Kan Htaung Gyi, Ponnar Gyun, Myabon) and some government office buildings were attacked.
A village administrator found dead in Minbya Township, accused by the Tatmadaw of being an Arakan Army (AA)
Rakhine State, the ongoing armed conflict claimed more than ten civilians killed included a school boy, hurt and injured 29 others, 3 more disappeared, another 10 people have been detained, 5 local residents were arrested