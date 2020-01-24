Peace Monitoring Dashboard: December 2019

Total Clashes 46

Meeting Time 7

IDP 8100

Hostilities

Rakhine State, fierce clashes broke out in five Townships (Kyauktaw, Myin bya, Kan Htaung Gyi, Ponnar Gyun, Myabon) and some government office buildings were attacked.

A village administrator found dead in Minbya Township, accused by the Tatmadaw of being an Arakan Army (AA)