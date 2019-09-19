Peace Monitoring Dashboard: August 2019
from Myanmar Peace Monitor
Report
Published on 31 Aug 2019 — View Original
- Clash: 21
- Meeting: 6
- IDP: 8000+
Peace process highlights
- Locals and MPs in Rakhine State are calling on the Gov’t Military to follow existing laws when they take action against people living in conflict-affected areas of the state
- UNFC decided to temporarily suspend some of its activities as members drift apart
- The Conflict in northern Rakhine State has affected Myanmar’s democratic transition, said spokesperson of the Office of the President
- Released NCA-S EAOs PPST meeting (04/2019) Statement
- UN Fact Findings said foreign Companies, including state-owned companies in China, Selling Weapons to Myanmar Military to against ethnic against ethnic minorities
- Nippon Foundation to provide over 6 billion Kyat for NMSP’s development project
- Gov’t denies refugees need more aid in Rakhine
- Conflict and internet shutdown hit Mrauk-U tourism
- Fighting Between Tatmadaw, SSPP in Tangyan Displaces Hundreds
- Northern Alliance urges Tatmadaw to end fighting in Rakhine
- Myanmar Military Restricts Movement in Northern Rakhine’s Minbya
- Tatmadaw issues statement saying ethnic NCA non-signatories should negotiate eternal peace without maximum delay
- Rescue Worker Killed in Fighting Between Tatmadaw military and Northern Alliance
- Many Schools have been closed and IDP students face educational roadblocks in the villages of Rakhine and Northern Shan States.
- Ceasefire negotiations was not progress at meeting between government, Northern Alliance
- Villagers Flee Amid and Highway roads closed Fighting in Myanmar’s Northeast between Tatmadaw and three Ethnic armed alliance
- two youths wounded in bullet-injuries including a pregnant lady when the security forces allegedly opened fire in Rakhine Kyauk Taw township
- Burma Army Shoots Two Men Dead on Muse-Kutkai Road
- Tatmadaw said, those welcomes peace but is also ready for fighting
- PPST temporary leader says to consider alternative peace plan if Tatmadaw doesn’t extend the ceasefire period
- Over 2,000 IDP Needs Grow as Clashes Continue in Northern Shan State
- The three Brotherhood Armed Ethnic Alliance released to resolve conflict through the political dialogue in a Statement, 29 August 2019
- Five Civilians were killed by mortars in Northern Shan State while Peace talk held between the Myanmar military and the Brotherhood Alliance group in Keng Tung, eastern Shan State
- Keng Tung Meeting released Joint-Statement on National Reconciliation and Peace Center and Northern Ethnic Armed Alliance (KIO, PSLF, MNTJP, ULA)
- KNU strives to advance peace process together with new government beyond 2020