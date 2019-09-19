19 Sep 2019

Peace Monitoring Dashboard: August 2019

Report
from Myanmar Peace Monitor
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
  1. Clash: 21
  2. Meeting: 6
  3. IDP: 8000+

Peace process highlights

  • Locals and MPs in Rakhine State are calling on the Gov’t Military to follow existing laws when they take action against people living in conflict-affected areas of the state
  • UNFC decided to temporarily suspend some of its activities as members drift apart
  • The Conflict in northern Rakhine State has affected Myanmar’s democratic transition, said spokesperson of the Office of the President
  • Released NCA-S EAOs PPST meeting (04/2019) Statement
  • UN Fact Findings said foreign Companies, including state-owned companies in China, Selling Weapons to Myanmar Military to against ethnic against ethnic minorities
  • Nippon Foundation to provide over 6 billion Kyat for NMSP’s development project
  • Gov’t denies refugees need more aid in Rakhine
  • Conflict and internet shutdown hit Mrauk-U tourism
  • Fighting Between Tatmadaw, SSPP in Tangyan Displaces Hundreds
  • Northern Alliance urges Tatmadaw to end fighting in Rakhine
  • Myanmar Military Restricts Movement in Northern Rakhine’s Minbya
  • Tatmadaw issues statement saying ethnic NCA non-signatories should negotiate eternal peace without maximum delay
  • Rescue Worker Killed in Fighting Between Tatmadaw military and Northern Alliance
  • Many Schools have been closed and IDP students face educational roadblocks in the villages of Rakhine and Northern Shan States.
  • Ceasefire negotiations was not progress at meeting between government, Northern Alliance
  • Villagers Flee Amid and Highway roads closed Fighting in Myanmar’s Northeast between Tatmadaw and three Ethnic armed alliance
  • two youths wounded in bullet-injuries including a pregnant lady when the security forces allegedly opened fire in Rakhine Kyauk Taw township
  • Burma Army Shoots Two Men Dead on Muse-Kutkai Road
  • Tatmadaw said, those welcomes peace but is also ready for fighting
  • PPST temporary leader says to consider alternative peace plan if Tatmadaw doesn’t extend the ceasefire period
  • Over 2,000 IDP Needs Grow as Clashes Continue in Northern Shan State
  • The three Brotherhood Armed Ethnic Alliance released to resolve conflict through the political dialogue in a Statement, 29 August 2019
  • Five Civilians were killed by mortars in Northern Shan State while Peace talk held between the Myanmar military and the Brotherhood Alliance group in Keng Tung, eastern Shan State
  • Keng Tung Meeting released Joint-Statement on National Reconciliation and Peace Center and Northern Ethnic Armed Alliance (KIO, PSLF, MNTJP, ULA)
  • KNU strives to advance peace process together with new government beyond 2020

