Peace Leadership and Research Institute produces the next generation of peace thinkers

Understanding how to unlock the many complex issues in Myanmar’s peace process will be key to its success. Building that body of knowledge is an essential step in helping the peace process move forward.

The Peace Leadership and Research Institute (PLRI), which is affiliated with the Thabyay Education Foundation (TEF), has over the last year, with JPF support, been running a post graduate course to do just this: build a cohort of young peace leaders who are skilled in researching core peace process issues and challenges.

Last week marked the graduation for its initial cohort of 21 talented young people who had successfully completed the intensive one-year Graduate Research Diploma in Peace Leadership. The programme, which combines both social science research skills with training on peace leadership, aims to create a new generation of young thinkers able to support evidence-based decision making in the search for peace and national reconciliation in Myanmar.

In his address, Executive Director of TEF Saw Myo Min Thu told the graduates: “At PLRI, we seek to go beyond short term capacity-building workshops and trainings and aim to build a dynamic research and learning community. Having completed this rigorous and demanding programme, I hope that you have been empowered enough to provide essential research and analytical inputs to Myanmar peace negotiations. In that sense, your achievement today is not about you, but about your country, and about how to achieve peace in your country.”

Mae Soe Soe Nwe, one of the graduates has been involved in the peace process for many years, as General Secretary for Tavoy Women’s Union. She said the course had enabled her to compare her practical knowledge to academic theories and from this she had gained a clearer understanding on peace and conflict issues. As a mother, she juggled between work, study and family but she said it was worth the time commitment and encourages young people to apply for the course: “I wish more youth from remote areas could participate because we need more researchers in hard-to-reach areas in order to make evidence-based decisions.”

Kyaw Zin Lin, a 22 year old graduate, said doing research at PLRI had helped him acquire the skills to run a research project professionally from start to finish. Moreover, he said he learned new methods in conflict transformation. “Before, my knowledge and consumption of the information were all media-based. Now, my analysis has changed. I can compare our experience here both against theories and cases from other countries,” he said.

Htoo Htet Naing, one of the graduates, said she can now practically apply peace and conflict theories she learned at her work: “I used to be very weak in communications skills and the negotiation skills I learned at PLRI are very useful for me at work.” She said she has learned research methodology before but not that systematically and now she is confident enough to develop the whole research on her own.

PLRI fellows are being encouraged to become a network where they can support each other in their own work in the peace process going forward. And the institute is encouraging them to come back and discuss new research ideas. “We have been told we are welcome to come back and discuss things, whenever we have a good idea. We feel great about that,” said Htoo Htet

The course built a wide range of peace research expertise across a vast range of research topics, including education, constitution making, the impact of conflict on minority groups, and youth networks.