Pathways for ASEAN Contributions to Sustainable Peace and Security in Rakhine State, Myanmar

by Alistair D. B. Cook, S. Nanthini

Executive Summary

With changing dynamics between the Rohingya and Rakhine populations and the Tatmadaw (the armed forces of Myanmar), Rakhine State in Myanmar has been in a state of conflict. Most recently, the clash between the Arakan Army and the Tatmadaw saw open conflict erupt on 25 August 2018. These conflicts have resulted in significant loss of lives, livelihoods, and homes with more than 150,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Rakhine State. Some have been living in camps since 2012, and at least 700,000 others in Cox’s Bazaar, the main refugee settlement in Bangladesh. From January to March 2020, the RSIS Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Programme conducted desk research and key informant interviews to examine the humanitarian challenges in Rakhine State. This report summarises and presents the main challenges and key opportunities that emerged from the study. It offers policy recommendations for developing key ASEAN partnerships that can contribute towards achieving sustainable peace and security in Rakhine State.