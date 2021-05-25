Paths to Justice: The international pursuit of justice for the Rohingya

Geneva – Justice Rapid Response and Legal Action Worldwide announced on Tuesday that the role of survivor voices combined with strong international support is vital to achieving justice for the Rohingya people with the creation of a new microsite, Paths to Justice.

Rohingya people have been subject to killings, rape and torture, as well as the razing of their homes and villages in their home country Myanmar.

Paths to Justice focuses on survivor testimonies and explains the uniquely high number of avenues of justice that have opened up as international mechanisms are being utilized in unprecedented ways.

“In the absence of local accountability processes, harnessing international justice mechanisms is often the only manner that the stories of victims can be told,” said Federica Tronchin, Head of the International Justice Programme at Justice Rapid Response.

The Gambia accused Myanmar of breaching the Genocide Convention at the International Court of Justice, unusual in that the countries are so geographically far from one another. The International Criminal Court opened an investigation into crimes against humanity, and civil society organizations have petitioned courts in Argentina to open an investigation under the principle of universal jurisdiction.

Justice Rapid Response and Legal Action Worldwide have worked towards gathering evidence to support these legal cases.

Their Paths to Justice microsite includes video interviews of three survivors involved in the justice process and an article covering further survivor perspectives and commentary from legal experts. The site also breaks down the various UN, civil society organizations, and international justice mechanisms and actors at play globally - from The Hague, to Geneva, via The Gambia, and Argentina.

Further materials for sharing/publishing can be found in our online press kit including photos (Credit: Turjoy Chowdhury / Justice Rapid Response) and posters, gifs and video for social media. The full videos and other materials can also be shared directly from the microsite.

