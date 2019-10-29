29 Oct 2019

Partnership for flood response in Myanmar

Report
from Church World Service
Published on 29 Oct 2019 View Original

Our team in Myanmar partners with communities near the town of Maubin in the Ayeyarwady River delta. When disaster struck in a different part of the country, though, we joined the relief effort led by our ACT Alliance partners.

During a two-week period in August, eight feet of floodwaters wreaked havoc in towns along the Zami River in Myanmar’s Karen state. Our ACT Alliance partner, Karen Baptist Convention, responded by coordinating a relief effort for 400 families. CWS joined the response, focusing on 187 people living in Htee Pa Htaw Hto village. In all villages where the KBC-coordinated response took place, families received a month’s supply of staples, including rice, oil, beans, salt and toiletries. This made it easier to cope with the disaster–this time.

Having relocated from another area of the country about 20 years ago, residents of Htee Pa Htaw Hto and nearby villages experience floods yearly. However, 2019 has been particularly challenging as extreme flooding destroyed farmland. August floodwaters damaged rice storage containers that held a year’s supply of rice. Paddy seeds for transplanting next season died as well. Lime tree orchards, rubber plants and sesame fields sustained heavy damage. As a result, there is much agricultural work needed to rebuild the area. But rebuilding is no unknown to families here.

During the last major flood in 2012, A Phoo Saw (grandfather) Oh Khu led recovery efforts. After a long career as a health assistant, he had retired. Then neighbors elected him as their village leader. So, in reflecting on the past, while appreciating CWS and KBC help, he expressed restrained happiness. “At present, we do not worry for our current basic needs because we received aid. I appreciate the support especially during a crisis like this.” He noted his happiness would be absolute once neighboring families received help, too.

Luckily, the rainy season began to taper off in September and there hasn’t been more flooding in the area. Replanting and agriculture activities can begin in earnest. And while the challenge of replacing the rice for replanting looms large, there is good news in the interim; thanks to the coalition who responded to KBC’s call for support, there have been enough supplies to support 245 people total in Htee Pa Htaw Hto.

Southeast Myanmar is far from Maubin. However, the appeal to help KBC in partnership with other members of the ACT Myanmar Forum for Action by Churches Together was one the CWS Myanmar team could not ignore. As we’ve seen time and again around the world, we stand stronger when we stand together.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.