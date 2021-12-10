Overview of southeastern Myanmar for October 2021 3W - Bago (East), Kayah, Kayin, Mon, Shan (East), Shan (South) and Tanintharyi - November 2021

The MIMU 3W gathers inputs from participating humanitarian and development agencies on Who is doing What,

Where, across Myanmar. It is conducted every 6 months and provides information on agencies’ activities at various levels (village/village tract/township and IDP camps).

In total, 163 agencies participated in the October 2021 3W, providing information on their humanitarian and development activities across 22 sectors and 157 sub-sectors as defined by technical/sector working groups. 3W reporting is quite comprehensive for projects of INGOs, UN and Red Cross agencies, but there is under-reporting of activities for local NGOs and CBOs, since not all are participating. Agencies must report to a sufficiently detailed level (village or camp level) for their work to be reflected fully in the MIMU 3W products.

This Overview covers projects under implementation reported to the MIMU 3W as of October 8, 2021 in Bago (East), Kayah, Kayin, Mon, Shan (East), Shan (South) and Tanintharyi. Further information on planned and recently completed projects is available from the 3W dataset, which can be requested by 3W Partners and also on our interactive dashboards - 3W Township Dashboard and 3W Village Tract Dashboard.

Additional information on the changing pattern of activities reported by agencies between 2020 and 2021 can be found in the comparison report.