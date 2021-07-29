Overview of southeastern Myanmar for the May 2021 3W - Bago (East), Kayah, Kayin, Mon, Shan (East), Shan (South) and Tanintharyi - July 2021

The MIMU 3W gathers inputs from participating humanitarian and development agencies on Who is doing What,

Where, across Myanmar. It is normally conducted every 6 months and provides information on agencies’ activities at various levels (village/village tract/township and IDP camps). Given the changing situation, there has been a 9 month gap since the last 3W round documenting agencies activities as of August 28th 2020.

In total, 159 agencies participated in the May 2021 3W, providing information on their humanitarian, development and peace-focused activities across 22 sectors and 157 sub-sectors as defined by technical/sector working groups. 3W reporting tends to be more comprehensive for projects of INGOs, UN and Red Cross agencies, but there is underreporting of activities for local NGOs and CBOs, since not all are participating. 54 less agencies reported in this May 2021 round than in the last MIMU 3W in August 2020, possibly due to the pressures of the COVID pandemic and/or uncertainty re the situation for agencies’ activities countrywide. Note that agencies must report to a sufficiently detailed level (village or camp level) for their work to be reflected fully in the MIMU 3W products.

This Overview covers projects under implementation reported to the MIMU 3W as of May 31, 2021 in Bago (East),

Kayah, Kayin, Mon, Shan (East), Shan (South) and Tanintharyi. Further information on planned and recently completed projects is available from the 3W dataset, which can be requested by 3W Partners. Projects under implementation can also be viewed on our interactive dashboards - 3W Township Dashboard and 3W Village Tract Dashboard.