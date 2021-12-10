Overview of Kachin State for October 2021 3W - November 2021

The MIMU 3W gathers inputs from participating humanitarian and development agencies on Who is doing What,

Where, across Myanmar. It is normally conducted every 6 months and provides information on agencies’ activities at various levels (village/village tract/township, and IDP camps).

In total, 163 agencies participated in the October 2021 3W, providing information on their humanitarian and development activities across 22 sectors and 157 sub-sectors as defined by technical/sector working groups. 3W reporting is quite comprehensive for projects of INGO, UN and Red Cross agencies, but there is under-reporting of activities for local NGOs and CBOs, since not all are participating. Note that Agencies must report to a sufficiently detailed level (village or camp level) for their work to be reflected fully in the MIMU 3W products.

This Overview describes projects under implementation in Kachin as of October 8, 2021. Further information on planned and recently completed projects is available from the 3W dataset, which can be requested by 3W Partners and also on our interactive dashboards - 3W Township Dashboard and 3W Village Tract Dashboard.

1. Organisations active in Kachin State as of October 8th, 2021

A total of 62 agencies reported activities in Kachin state: 31 are engaged in Development-focused projects (170 village tracts/towns), 18 are engaged in support to other vulnerable groups (not IDP related, 282 village tracts/towns), 27 are engaged in activities which target IDP and Host Communities (225 village tracts/towns and 114 camps) and 19 are active in IDP-focused activities (62 village tracts/towns and 129 camps). IDP-related projects were reported in a total of 130 camps or camp-like settings.

A total of 149 projects were reported in Kachin State: 49% of the projects involve work with IDPs (73 IDP & Host Community or IDP-only focused projects), and 51% have a focus on other populations (76 Other Vulnerable Groups and/or Development-focused projects).

Non-IDP focused projects (Other Vulnerable Groups and/or Development activities):

44 organisations reported 76 village or township-based projects under implementation in 359 village tracts/towns. The majority are implemented by INGOs. Most of the reported projects are in Mohnyin (38 village tracts/towns), Momauk and Waingmaw (36 in each), Chipwi (31), Myitkyina (25), Mogaung (23), Mansi (22) and Shwegu (21).

IDP & Host Community and IDP-only focused activities:

34 organisations reported 73 projects under implementation in 236 village tracts/towns and 130 IDs camps. The majority are implemented by INGOs and UN agencies. Most of these projects are in Momauk (36 village tracts/towns and 15 camps), Waingmaw (33 and 24), Mogaung (31 and 8), Bhamo (23 and 7), Mohnyin (22 and 4), Sumprabum (18 and 4), Mansi (14 and 11), Myitkyina (12 and 25), Injangyang (12 and 0) and Hpakant (11 and 21).