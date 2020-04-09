Overview of the February 2020 3W - Rakhine State

The MIMU 3W gathers inputs from participating humanitarian and development agencies on Who is doing What, Where, across Myanmar. It is conducted every 6 months and provides information on agencies’ activities at various levels (village/village tract/township and IDP camps).

212 agencies participated in the February 2020 3W, providing information on their humanitarian, development and peace-focused activities across 22 sectors and 155 sub-sectors as defined by technical/sector working groups. 3W reporting is quite comprehensive for projects of INGO, UN and Red Cross agencies, but there is an under-reporting of activities of local NGOs and CBOs since not all are participating. Agencies must report to a sufficiently detailed level (village or camp level) for their work to be reflected fully in the MIMU 3W products.

This Overview describes projects under implementation in Rakhine as of February 28, 2020. Further information on planned and recently completed projects is available from the 3W dataset, published on the MIMU website. Projects under implementation can also be viewed on our interactive dashboards - 3W Township Dashboard, 3W Village Tract Dashboard, and the 3W Technical Assistance Dashboard.

1. Organizations active in Rakhine State

In total, 75 agencies reported activities in Rakhine state: 57 are engaged in Development-focused projects (956 village tracts/towns), 16 are engaged in support to other vulnerable groups (not IDP related, 255 village tracts/towns), 29 are engaged in activities which target IDPs and Host Communities (230 village tracts/towns and 43 camps) and 11 are active in IDP-only focused activities (56 village tracts/towns and 23 camps). IDP-related projects were reported in a total of 44 camps or camp-like settings.

A total of 174 projects were reported in Rakhine State: 34% of the projects involve work with IDPs (59 IDP & Host Community or IDP-only focused projects), and 66% have a focus on other populations (115 Other Vulnerable Groups and/or Development-focused projects).

Non-IDP focused projects (Other vulnerable groups and/or Development activities): 66 organizations reported 115 projects under implementation in Rakhine that are village or township based, the majority are implemented by INGOs.

Most of the reported are in Mrauk-U (96 village tracts/towns), Maungdaw (80), Buthidaung (78), Rathedaung (69),

Kyauktaw (65), Thandwe (64), Ponnagyun and Minbya (62 in each), Toungup and Kyaukpyu (55 in each), Pauktaw (54), Ramree (51), Myebon (46), Munaung (37), Gwa (35), Ann (30) and Sittwe (28).

IDP & Host Community and IDP-only focused activities: 31 organizations reported 59 projects under implementation in 245 village tracts/towns and 44 IDP camps, the majority are implemented by INGOs and UN agencies. Most of these projects are in Maungdaw (40 village tracts/towns, 0 camp), Buthidaung (38, 0), Sittwe (27, 18), Minbya (24, 5), Mrauk-U (23, 3), Kyauktaw (23, 8), Rathedaung (17, 2), Myebon (17, 2), Pauktaw (16, 5), Ponnagyun (15, 0) and Kyaukpyu (5, 1).