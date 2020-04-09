Overview of the February 2020 3W - Kachin State

The MIMU 3W gathers inputs from participating humanitarian and development agencies on Who is doing What, Where, across Myanmar. It is conducted every 6 months and provides information on agencies’ activities at various levels (village/village tract/township, and IDP camps).

In total, 212 agencies participated in the February 2020 3W, providing information on their humanitarian and development activities across 22 sectors and 157 sub-sectors as defined by technical/sector working groups. 3W reporting is quite comprehensive for projects of INGO, UN and Red Cross agencies, but there is under-reporting of activities for local NGOs and CBOs,since not all are participating. Agencies must report to a sufficiently detailed level (village or camp level) for their work to be reflected fully in the MIMU 3W products.

This Overview describes projects under implementation in Kachin as of February 28, 2020. Further information on planned and recently completed projects is available from the 3W dataset, published on the MIMU website. Projects under implementation can also be viewed on our interactive dashboards - 3W Township Dashboard, 3W Village Tract Dashboard, and the 3W Technical Assistance Dashboard.

1. Organizations active in Kachin State

A total of 64 agencies reported activities in Kachin state: 42 are engaged in Development-focused projects (273 village tracts/towns), 11 are engaged in support to other vulnerable groups (not IDP related, 265 village tracts/towns), 27 are engaged in activities which target IDPs and Host Communities (137 village tracts/towns and 131 camps) and 20 are active in IDP-focused activities (125 camps). IDP-related projects were reported in a total of 134 camps or camp-like settings.

A total of 159 projects were reported in Kachin State: 31% of the projects involve work with IDPs (49 IDP & Host Community or IDP-only focused projects), and 69% have a focus on other populations (110 Other Vulnerable Groups and/or Development-focused projects).

Non-IDP focused projects (Other Vulnerable Groups and/or Development activities): 50 organizations reported 110 village or township-based projects under implementation in 393 village tracts/towns. The majority are implemented by INGOs. Most of the reported projects are in Momauk (44 village tracts/towns), Mohnyin (38), Waingmaw (36), Mansi (34), Shwegu (30), Chipwi (29), Myitkyina (28), Mogaung (27) and Bhamo (20).

IDP & Host Community and IDP-only focused activities: 32 organizations reported 49 projects under implementation in 149 village tracts/towns and 134 IDP camps. The majority are implemented by INGOs and UN agencies. Most of these projects are in Momauk (28 village tracts/towns and 15 camps), Myitkyina (27 and 26), Waingmaw (24 and 24), Mansi (17 and 11), Bhamo (13 and 8), Mogaung (10 and 8), and Hpakant (8 and 23).