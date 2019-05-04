Overview of the February 2019 3W for Southeastern Myanmar - Bago (East), Kayah, Kayin, Mon, Shan (East), Shan (South) and Tanintharyi

The MIMU 3W gathers inputs from participating humanitarian and development agencies on Who is doing What, Where, across Myanmar. It is conducted every 6 months and provides information on agencies’ activities at various levels (village/village tract/township and IDP camps).

225 agencies participated in the February 2019 3W, providing information on their humanitarian and development activities across 22 sectors and 154 sub-sectors as defined by technical/sector working groups. 3W reporting is quite comprehensive for projects of INGO, UN and Red Cross agencies, but there is under-reporting of activities of local NGOs and CBOs since not all are participating. Agencies must report to a sufficiently detailed level (village or camp level) for their work to be reflected fully in the MIMU 3W products.

This Overview covers projects under implementation reported to the MIMU 3W as of February 28, 2019 in Bago (East), Kayah, Kayin, Mon, Shan (East), Shan (South) and Tanintharyi. Further information on planned and recently completed projects is available from the 3W dataset, published on the MIMU website. Projects under implementation can also be viewed in our interactive dashboards - 3W Township Dashboard, 3W Village Tract Dashboard, and the 3W Technical Assistance Dashboard.

1. Myanmar’s southeast

Southeastern Myanmar as included in this Overview comprises 84 Townships, 2,453 Village tracts and 16,484 Villages (as per the MIMU Place Codes). GPS coordinates have been obtained for 63% of these villages in the SE (10,316 villages) through agencies’ active support to the MIMU Place Code initiative. Efforts continue to gather and confirm GPS coordinates for the remaining 6,168 villages. Mudon and Chaungzon Townships have the best rates of village mapping (over 90% availability of GPS coordinates), while Shwegyin and Shadaw Townships have the lowest level of mapped villages (less than 30% availability of GPS coordinates).

2. Active Organizations

Agencies reported ongoing activities in 79 townships throughout Myanmar’s southeast with activities in 75.7% of Village Tracts/Towns (1,994 village tracts/Towns) and in 43% of the villages/Wards with Place codes (7,384 villages). A total of 142 organizations reported projects under implementation across southeastern Myanmar (SE). The majority are NGOs (111 agencies, 17 of whom are border-based). In terms of project spread, Kayin had the highest concentration of agencies (86), followed by Mon (67 agencies), Shan South (63 agencies), Bago East (59 agencies), Kayah (55 agencies) and Tanintharyi (47 agencies). The lowest reported concentration is in Shan East (25 agencies).