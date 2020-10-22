Overview of the August 2020 3W for Southeastern Myanmar - Bago (East), Kayah, Kayin, Mon, Shan (East), Shan (South) and Tanintharyi

The MIMU 3W gathers inputs from participating humanitarian and development agencies on Who is doing What, Where, across Myanmar. It is conducted every 6 months and provides information on agencies’ activities at various levels (village/village tract/township and IDP camps).

In total, 213 agencies participated in the August 2020 3W, providing information on their humanitarian and development activities across 22 sectors and 157 sub-sectors as defined by technical/sector working groups. 3W reporting is quite comprehensive for projects of INGOs, UN and Red Cross agencies, but there is under-reporting of activities for local NGOs and CBOs, since not all are participating. Agencies must report to a sufficiently detailed level (village or camp level) for their work to be reflected fully in the MIMU 3W products.

This Overview covers projects under implementation reported to the MIMU 3W as of August 28, 2020 in Bago (East), Kayah, Kayin, Mon, Shan (East), Shan (South) and Tanintharyi. Further information on planned and recently completed projects is available from the 3W dataset, published on the MIMU website. Projects under implementation can also be viewed on our interactive dashboards - 3W Township Dashboard, 3W Village Tract Dashboard, and the 3W Technical Assistance Dashboard.