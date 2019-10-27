Overview of the August 2019 3W for Southeastern Myanmar - Bago (East), Kayah, Kayin, Mon, Shan (East), Shan (South) and Tanintharyi

The MIMU 3W gathers inputs from participating humanitarian and development agencies on Who is doing What, Where, across Myanmar. It is conducted every 6 months and provides information on agencies’ activities at various levels (village/village tract/township and IDP camps).

226 agencies participated in the August 2019 3W, providing information on their humanitarian and development activities across 22 sectors and 155 sub-sectors as defined by technical/sector working groups. 3W reporting is quite comprehensive for projects of INGO, UN and Red Cross agencies, but there is under-reporting of activities of local NGOs and CBOs since not all are participating. Agencies must report to a sufficiently detailed level (village or camp level) for their work to be reflected fully in the MIMU 3W products.

This Overview covers projects under implementation reported to the MIMU 3W as of August 23, 2019 in Bago (East), Kayah, Kayin, Mon, Shan (East), Shan (South) and Tanintharyi. Further information on planned and recently completed projects is available from the 3W dataset, published on the MIMU website. Projects under implementation can also be viewed in our interactive dashboards - 3W Township Dashboard, 3W Village Tract Dashboard, and the 3W Technical Assistance Dashboard.

1. Myanmar’s southeast

Southeastern Myanmar as included in this Overview comprises 84 Townships, 2,451 (active) Village tracts and 16,032 Villages (as per the MIMU Place Codes). GPS coordinates have been obtained for 64% of these villages (10,220 villages) through agencies’ active support to the MIMU Place Code initiative. Efforts continue to gather and confirm GPS coordinates for the remaining 5,812 villages. Waw and Thanatpin Townships in Bago (East) have the best rates of village mapping (99% availability of GPS coordinates), while Mongla Township in Shan (East) has the lowest level of mapped villages (6% availability of GPS coordinates).

2. Active Organizations

Agencies reported ongoing activities in 82 townships throughout Myanmar’s southeast with activities in 76% of Village Tracts/Towns (1,985 village tracts/Towns) and in 42% of the Villages/Wards with Place codes (7,037 villages). A total of 154 organizations reported projects under implementation across southeastern Myanmar. The majority are NGOs (126 agencies, 17 of whom are border-based). In terms of project spread, Kayin had the highest concentration of agencies (94), followed by Mon (74 agencies), Shan South (68 agencies), Bago East and Tanintharyi (60 agencies in each) and Kayah (55 agencies). The lowest reported concentration is in Shan East (26 agencies).