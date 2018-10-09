Overview of the August 2018 3W - Kachin State

The MIMU 3W gathers inputs from participating humanitarian and development agencies on Who is doing What, Where, across Myanmar. It is conducted every 6 months and provides information on agencies’ activities at various levels (village/village tract/township and IDP camps).

222 agencies participated in the August 2018 3W, providing information on their humanitarian and development activities across 22 sectors and 154 sub-sectors as defined by technical/sector working groups. 3W reporting is quite comprehensive for projects of INGO, UN and Red Cross agencies, but there is under-reporting of activities of local NGOs and CBOs since not all are participating. Agencies must report to a sufficiently detailed level (village or camp level) for their work to be reflected fully in the MIMU 3W products.

This Overview of the Kachin 3W results describes projects under implementation as of August 27, 2018. Further information on planned and recently completed projects is available from the 3W dataset, published on the MIMU website. Projects under implementation can also be viewed in our interactive dashboards - 3W Township Dashboard, 3W Village Tract Dashboard, and the 3W Technical Assistance Dashboard.

1. Organizations active in Kachin State

59 agencies reported activities in Kachin state: 37 are engaged in Development focused projects (914 villages), 11 are engaged in support to other vulnerable groups (not IDP related, 16 villages), 20 are engaged in activities which target IDPs and Host Communities (76 villages and 120 camps) and 20 are active in IDP-focused activities (179 camps). IDP-related projects were reported in a total of 183 camps or camp-like settings.

A total of 179 projects were reported in Kachin State: 30% of the projects involve work with IDPs (54 IDP & Host Community or IDP-only focused projects), and 70% have a focus on other populations (125 Other Vulnerable Groups and/or Development-focused projects).

Non-IDP focused projects (Other vulnerable groups and/or Development activities): 47 organizations reported 125 village or township based projects under implementation in Kachin. The majority are implemented by NGOs. Most of the reported projects are in Mohnyin (109 villages), Puta-O (99 villages), Myitkyina (88 villages), Hpakant (84 villages), Waingmaw (80 villages), Momauk (76 villages), Mansi (62 villages).

IDP & Host Community and IDP-only focused activities: 29 organizations reported 54 projects under implementation in 166 villages and 183 IDP camps. The majority are implemented by INGOs and UN agencies. Most of these projects are in Momauk (28 villages and 29 camps), Mogaung (26 villages and 14 camps), Myitkyina (24 villages and 34 camps), Waingmaw (23 villages and 31 camps), Bhamo (17 villages and 12 camps), Hpakant (17 villages and 24 camps), Mansi (10 villages and 15 camps), Chipwi (7 villages and 5 camps), Mohnyin (6 villages and 6 camps), Puta-O (3 villages and 3 camps), Tanai (3 villages and 5 camps), Shwegu (1 village and 2 camps).