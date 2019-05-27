Over AED40 million raised on Rohingya campaign's second day

ABU DHABI, 25th May, 2019 (WAM) -- A nationwide campaign to support Rohingya refugees raised AED40,159,814 on its second day, Saturday, with residents across the country showing full support.

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the humanitarian initiative, titled " From the UAE for Rohingya Children and Women", aims to provide more than 1 million displaced refugees with food supplies, medical assistance, clean water, education and housing.

Supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and with the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, the campaign continues tomorrow and will be jointly aired live by a number of TV channels, starting 4.00 p.m. through 7.00 p.m.

The campaign will continue over two weeks to receive donations across multiple platforms set by the participating charities, atop of which is the Emirates Red Crescent.