“Our Voice became the policy”: Women’s Meaningful Participation in Peace Process in Kayah State

Bringing women together to discuss their perspectives on issues relating to peace and capturing those views in a way that can actually lead to change is essential if women are to be able to participate meaningfully in Myanmar’s peace process. With this in mind, the Kayan Women’s Organization (KyWO) held the “Karenni State Women’s Forum” last week (23-25) May in Loikaw.

This event, which the Joint Peace Fund is supporting, was the culmination of many consultations with women’s groups in nine different townships over the last few months. From these talks KyWO drafted a policy paper capturing all these different perspectives so they could be discussed at this forum. KyWO Deputy Secretary Mu Angela explained that there are three main objectives in holding the forum. “Firstly we want to increase the meaningful participation of Karenni women in politics and the peace process; then we will release the [approved] policy paper relating to women’s perspectives on the five sectors [Politcal, Security, Social, Economic, Land & Resources]. Finally we will submit this approved policy to the Union Peace Conference through State level consultations.”

About 230 women’s representatives from 90 villages and 12 CSOs participated in the event. The forum began with a briefing on the current peace process and the situation of Karenni women’s participation. After that, all participants were grouped into different peace process discussion topics, with the final policy being approved on the last day of the forum. There were 15 points on political issues; 10 points on security issues; 8 points on economic issues; 18 points on social issues; and 16 points on land and natural resources. All these points were approved at the Forum and the next step will be to turn them into a draft policy paper with the help of legal experts.

The 9 townships that were involved in the policy consultations were Loikaw, Demoso, Hpruso, Bawlakhe, Mese, Hpa Sawng, Sha Daw, Thantaung and Phekon. The CSOs and political parties attending the forum involved included Karenni Women Organization, Kayah State Women Network, Kayan New Generation Youth, Women for Women Foundation, Future Women Association, Kayan Nation Party, Kayah State Democracy Party. MRTV was also present.

Advocating for Women’s Voices to be Heard

Once the policy paper from the forum is finalized, Mu Angela says that it will become an important tool for advocating for women’s meaningful participation in the peace process with key actors such as government, EAOS, political parties, and women’s organizations. She says: “We are working with our alliance of women’s organizations to conduct the advocacy strategy. This will include us leading a workshop, hopefully in September, with representatives from Parliament and EAOS who are working in the peace process. We will also be releasing this policy paper to the public very soon.”

“We will also try to get it recognized by more women in ethnic political parties and Ethnic Armed Organizations. This is of concern for each and every woman because its main purpose is to strengthen women’s participation in the peace process,” she said.

The Forum was filled with serious discussions, but also joy and laughter. Some had travelled a long way to be there. Daw Hai Mu, one of the participants from Naung Lai village, Phekon shared her joy with the JPF saying: “It was very hard to come here. I was on a motor bike for an hour, but I was very interested in this event and I am hoping to get some better understanding of politics and women’s rights at this forum.” Daw Hai Mu says attending the forum has been an empowering experience: “It was our voice which became the policy.”