18 Aug 2019

Ooredoo Myanmar takes humanitarian aid to flood victims in Mon State

Report
from Mizzima News
Published on 18 Aug 2019 View Original

The social arm of the telecom company Ooredoo Myanmar is working to provide humanitarian aid to flood-hit communities in Mon State, according to a press release.

Unprecedented heavy rains and high tight caused floods in various parts of Mon State in previous week. Many of the people from Mon Sate have been displaced from their homes and some permanently because of landslides.

Ooredoo handed over relief aids which includes a 2 kg of rice pack, 4 tins of readymade canned fish, a 1 liter bottle of cooking oil and 10 packs of instant noodles in one bag for over 41,000 people (about 7,800 households) from flood affected areas in Mon State.

In additions to these support, Ooredoo Myanmar provides free unlimited on-net calls and SMS to landslide-hit-people in Ye Township, Mon State till 18th August, 2019 to get connected with their relatives and friends in Myanmar.

Tint Naing Htut, Head of Corporate Communications from Ooredoo Myanmar said, “Ooredoo Myanmar always care for the people of Myanmar and their well-being. When there is a need in the communities we operate in, and we are ready to support them. We are reaching out to the flooded areas of lower Myanmar to help people in need.”

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced by the heavy flooding.

