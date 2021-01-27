One million people in conflict-affected areas in Myanmar need humanitarian assistance [EN/MY]

(Yangon, 27 January 2021): The United Nations and humanitarian partners have issued the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), which seeks to mobilize US$276.5 million for humanitarian assistance and protection services for around 945,000 people in Kachin, Kayin and eastern Bago, Rakhine and southern Chin as well as northern Shan.

“The HRP explains how we aim to provide comprehensive humanitarian support to those who need it most,” said the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Myanmar, Mr. Ola Almgren, adding that the HRP places protection and respect for human rights at the center of an inclusive response effort.

The 2021 HRP builds on partnerships with national partners and local civil society actors, that were strengthened as the humanitarian response adjusted to new operational realities in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The plan also seeks to strengthen links with longer-term development planning frameworks. “With an estimated 336,000 displaced people in locations covered by the HRP, of whom some 250,000 are in situations of protracted displacement, supporting progress towards durable solutions, in close coordination with local partners and the Government of Myanmar, will also be critical,” added Mr. Almgren.

“We are grateful to the donors and member states for their continued engagement and support over the years” said Mr. Almgren, noting that generous financial support has allowed the response to adapt to an often unpredictable situation on the ground, not least due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, US$185 million was mobilized through the HRP, representing 67 per cent of total funding requirements, including the COVID-19 response in humanitarian settings. This has made a real difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in conflict-affected areas. Close to one quarter of a million people in humanitarian settings were able to access essential healthcare services. Some 930,000 people received food assistance and 200,000 were reached with specialized protection services. Humanitarian organizations also provided nutrition support to more than 83,000 children and women, and shelter and essential household items for close to 240,000, as well as enabling access to safe drinking water for around 390,000 people and providing critical educational assistance for more than 75,000 boys and girls.

Despite these and other efforts, very significant humanitarian challenges remain to be addressed in 2021. “We need to build on what we have learned in 2020 and work closely with the authorities and local partners to further extend our reach this year. A key part of this is ensuring safe and predictable access to those in greatest need of our help,” said Mr. Almgren.

