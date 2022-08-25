OIC General Secretariat calls on international community to stand firm with the Rohingya people in their Plight

Today marks five years since the beginning of the massive refugee influx of Rohingya people and other communities from Myanmar’s Rakhine State into Bangladesh.

On 25 August 2017, Myanmar’s military started carrying out violent operations against the Rohingya population in Northern Rakhine State, which resulted in grave crimes under international law and forced hundreds of thousands to flee.

Five years later, Rohingyas in Rakhine State still lack freedom of movement and other basic rights such as access to adequate food, healthcare and education.

This anniversary is a reminder that the crimes committed against Rohingya call for accountability.

The OIC pays tribute to the Government and people of Bangladesh for their relentless efforts to provide protection, hospitality, and necessary assistance to Rohingya refugees who have been living in Bangladesh for the past five years. It appreciates the international support, including by OIC Member States, for the cause of these Refugees.

The OIC General Secretariat reiterates the OIC’s firm support for the Rohingya people and calls on the international community to stand firm with them in their plight, and to redouble efforts to protect their fundamental human rights, including their right to full citizenship, and to ensure favourable conditions for the safe, voluntary, dignified, and sustainable return of all Rohingya refugees and internally displaced persons to their homeland.

The OIC General Secretariat expresses the hope that the recent ruling of the International Court of Justice to dismiss the preliminary objections of Myanmar would contribute to mobilizing the necessary momentum for effective international action that would provide more support for the Rohingya people and contribute to finding a final solution to their constant affliction.