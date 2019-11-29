Nyaunglebin Interview: Gold mining activities threaten the livelihoods of villagers in Mone Township, September 2019

This interview describes how Saw H--- and other villagers from S--- village, Thaw T’Koo village tract, Mone Township, Nyaunglebin District are facing livelihood difficulties because of gold mining activities conducted by the Township leaders. This gold mining project started in 2017, and has resulted in water pollution that damaged agricultural lands and the aquatic environment. Even though the villagers have submitted a complaint letter to the local Karen National Union (KNU) authorities, it was ignored. They are now worried that they will not be able to farm and fish to secure their livelihoods in the coming years.